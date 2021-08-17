Top Nigerian Commissioner gives 20th best table tennis player a run for his money as they compete in Lagos Nigeria news





Aruna Quadri and Honorable Gbenga Omotoso showed off their table tennis skills in a video on Instagram

Lagos State Information and Strategy Commissioner did not play like an amateur while crushing Nigeria’s top seed

Quadri who reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio crashed out of the first round at the Tokyo Games Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso showed off his table tennis skills with the world’s 20th best player Aruna Quadri, Instagram. Honorable Omotoso posted a rare photo to his social media handle while having fun with Nigeria’s team captain at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The information manager exchanged back-to-back blows with Quadri, who was amazed at the commissioner’s competitiveness. Read also Five Nigerians who won medals for other countries at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Honorable Gbenga Omotoso traded blows with Nigerian top seed Aruna Quadri Photo @gbengaomotoso

Source: Instagram Quadri unfortunately dropped out of the first round of men’s table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics. The 33-year-old lost to Brazilian star Gustavo, which was disappointing by his standards. Quadri reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics, beating top leaguers before reaching the last eight. However, he apologized for his impeachment at the Games because the country expected him to make history. He was quoted by the guard: Sports Minister Dare has undoubtedly done a lot to change the sport and well-being of athletes in his short time. “His initiative to adopt an athlete has had such an impact on many athletes. I am disappointed that I could not get a medal to thank you,” said Quadri in the Games Village mix zone in Tokyo. In the meantime, legit.ng had previously reported that Blessing Oborududu, who won silver for Nigeria in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has been awarded the sum of N4 million by Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri, who was impressed by her performance in Japan . Read also More heartbreak for Team Nigeria after Tokyo 2020 Adijat Idris crashes in the quarterfinals The 32-year-old made her name in the history book earlier this month by becoming the first Nigerian to win a medal in wrestling at the Olympics, which remains an emphatic one for her. Oborududu achieved the feat after losing 4-1 to American Tamyra Stock-Mensah in the final. legit.ng also reported that Ese Brume dedicated her medal to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Vanguard, Daily Post. The Delta state-born athlete made the third best jump in the final round of the women’s long jump when she jumped 6.97 meters. The 25-year-old finished behind Britney Reese of the United States who won silver and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who took home gold. Source: Legitimate

