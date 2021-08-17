Sports
What you need to know about the new Giants CB over Keion Crossen
What should we know about Keion Crossen, the special teamer and reserve cornerback who traded the New York Giants (reported as a seventh-rounder in 2023) from the Houston Texans on Monday?
A connection with Joe Judge
Of course, Crossen has ties to Giants coach Joe Judge. When the Patriots drafted Crossen in the sixth round in 2018, Judge was the coach of the New England special teams. Crossen had eight tackles that season while serving as a points shooter, working on kick-off coverage and being part of the point return team.
Hes a guy who brings an element of speed and athleticism, Judge said. We would involve him in our defensive backs and our kicking units and see how far he can push himself.
He’s not just a special teamer
Crossen’s reputation is that of a first-rate special teamer. He had 10 tackles on special teams for the Texans last season. He can be a point shooter and perform various other roles in special teams.
However, he has played 439 snaps on defense over the past two seasons, including 307 (28 percent) in 2020. At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, he played 260 snaps as a cornerback, 22 in the slot and 25 in the box.
Our professional human resources department had high marks for him as a team man, said GM Dave Gettleman. The thing that’s really nice about Keion is that he gives us both a scrimmage value and an angle.
Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey is happy
McGaughey now has another core player for his group. In fact, Crossen has experience as a point shooter.
I know he can run very fast. Keions is already in this league, this is now his fourth year. Veteran player who was an excellent shooter, penetrator and that was what we were looking for that’s why we took the step to get him.
Per Player ProfileCrossen is timed at 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, 94th percentile among defensive backs.
There’s a place for him on the roster
The Giants have placed defending defenders Joshua Kalu and Jarren Williams on the injured reserve in addition to defending defender Chris Milton and reportedly treated Isaac Yiadom at the Green Bay Packers. Rookie third round pick Aaron Robinson (core muscle) still hasn’t practiced during training camp.
As the Giants shape their final roster of 53 men, there is a spot for Crossen.
This is not his first transaction
Crossen was traded by the New England Patriots to the Texans after the 2018 season for a sixth round.
5 questions with Battle Red Blog
To find out as much as possible about the new Giants cornerback/special teamer, I contacted the SB Nations Texans site, Battle Red Blog, before the low point. Tim McHale answered some questions about Crossen.
Ed: Why were the Texans willing to leave him?
Tim: Suspicion that the primary motivation was the chance to add a draft pick in exchange for a player the Texans didn’t consider a long-term piece.
Ed: What does he bring to special teams? I suspect that’s mainly why the Giants wanted him.
Tim: He is a very solid player for special teams. A poor Johnson Bademosi, if you will. I agree that his special teams are proficient and that Joe Judge’s familiarity with him from their time in New England is the biggest reason he is now a giant.
Ed: Is he competent as a backup cornerback?
Tim: Yes. He actually spoke out quite well when he was forced into action last season. I don’t know that Id go so far as to say he could be a spin piece in the secondary, but Lord knows Ive seen much worse defensive play in Houstons secondary. Consider any non-special team contributions money found.
Ed: Any memorable highlights from Crossen’s time in Houston?
Tim: I remember he took a few strides as cornerback when he played against the Bengals last year. Again, he was a significantly better DB than I thought he would be.
Ed: Is there anything about him off the field as a player, person, teammate that we should know?
Tim: Nothing I know. Everyone speaks highly of him.
