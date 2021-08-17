Root admits tactical blunders, says underrated Indian lower order

England held a dominant position before losing control in a chaotic 89 uninterrupted ninth-wicket tie between Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) on the final morning at Lord’s.



England captain Joe Root admitted he had made tactical blunders and said he underestimated the Indian lower order after battle heroes Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took an epic victory at Lord’s in the second Test.

England were then knocked out for 120 within two sessions and lost by 151 runs. Bumrah contributed three wickets and Shami one, while the greatest damage to the English was done by Mohammed Siraj (4/32). Senior pacer Ishant Sharma took two wickets.

“I think a lot falls on my shoulders as captain. Tactically I could have done it differently,” Root said at the virtual press conference after the game.

“It (Shami and Bumrah partnership) was without a doubt the pivotal moment of the match, and I don’t think I handled that well enough tactically. It put us in a difficult position,” he said.

The partnership was India’s highest in Lord’s for the ninth wicket, improving on the previous best of 66 between Kapil Dev and Madan Lal in 1982, and fourth best overall outside the subcontinent.

“It’s just disappointing that we haven’t been able to finish those innings like we could have. I probably just underestimated how challenging and useful the lower order defense can be, so like I said a lot falls on my shoulders, said Root.

During England’s first innings, Bumrah had dealt some short cuts to No. 11 batsman James Anderson, who took some blows to the body and it looked like Root lost the fight in running the payback.

There was a barrage of short balls when the Indian late-order duo were in the fold. Root admitted that the short ball trick against Shami and Bumrah failed.

“Looking back, I would look at some of the field placements and the way we bowled. We could have looked at the stumps attacking a bit more often and used a short ball as more of a surprise,” he said.

“We have to give them some credit. They scored in unusual areas and made it difficult to set up conventional fields and you tried to get wickets but didn’t let the game escape us.

“But I would have taken a little more time and probably brought more ways of dismissal into play sooner.” The tension and flare-ups between the two teams were palpable, but Root said there was no bad blood between them.

“Virats got his style and his demeanor which probably contrasts with the way I play my cricket. Fair game to Virat and his team, they have picked up something emotional that gives them an edge and something to stick with tactically .

“India grabbed something and used it to their advantage on this occasion. As for me, I don’t think there is any nasty or hatred between anyone on the pitch.” Root, Jos Buttler (25) and Moeen Ali (13) were the only players to reach double digits, as their top three — Rory Burns, Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed — reached a sad figure with scores of 0, 0 and 9 in their second innings.

“I expected us to strike out, so it’s disappointing we didn’t. We need to score more heavily. The boys will know that. Credit to India, but I don’t think there’s anything to hide from the fact that we need to get better.” Root was England’s mainstay, scoring most of their runs in the series at an average of 128.66. By contrast, their next best batsman is Jonny Bairstow, who has an average of 29.50.

Asked if batting became a burden to his captaincy, Root said: “There have been plenty of occasions in my career where others have dragged me through matches. We just have to get better and better at building those great partnerships.

“I’m an experienced captain now. I’ve played a lot of test cricket as a batter and I’m at a different point in my career compared to a lot of the other guys. Hitting is a collective effort.” There is a nine-day break before the third test begins on August 25, and Root urged the team to come back refreshed.

“We have to stay calm. It’s not time to panic. There’s a lot of cricket in the series.”