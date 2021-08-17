FIU Football: Fall Camp Notebook

16 days separate the 2021 FIU football team from their season opener at the FIU Stadium against FCS Long Island, and there are still many unknowns about the new Panthers. As multiple starters on both sides of the ball return from last year’s team, the addition of six new coaches and two more coaches in various capacities give fall’s training camp added importance.

Then there’s the obvious cloud hanging over R. Kirk Landon’s field house. It has been more than 600 days since the FIU was in the victory column. Let’s take a look at some notes to get out of fall camp as it moves full steam ahead to September 2.

Quarterback competition

After a full spring camp with three quarterbacks and now halfway through the fall session with four contenders, Butch Davis, Andrew Breiner and Bryn Renner are no closer to a starting quarterback than the team was at the end of last season, or at least not publicly closer.

I’m not going to give a status update on where each man should protect himself and what we share with upcoming adversaries, Breiner said.

However, he has shed some light on what he’s looking for from whoever will be shooting the first week.

Number one is decision making. My philosophy about quarterback play comes down to decision making, timing and accuracy. We need to have someone who gives us a chance to be successful at every game.

To get some insight into Breiners’ answer, the best bet would be to look at his time spent coaching under current Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead, who is considered one of the earliest innovators of the RPO offensive. Brenier spent seven seasons under Moorhead, including two with the state of Mississippi when Moorhead was the head coach of the Bulldogs. While Davis has officially stated that the violation will be an amalgamation of Breiner’s principles along with the existing system, any signal caller can have the decision making required for an RPO system to have the edge when it comes to seeing the field.

Everett Withers

Of paramount importance to solving the quarterback conundrum is solving the run-defense problems that have plagued the Panthers for nearly three seasons now. Defensive coordinator Everett Withers sheds some light on his defensive philosophy as a whole and which players impressed him at fall camp.

I’m really happy with the development of the guys up front, guys like Davon Strickland, Rashad Colson, Jeremy Passmore, Hal Vinson. I was really impressed with Jason Mercier and of course we got KO (Kevin Oliver) too, said Withers.

Of the players in the front seven positions (linebacker and defensive line), a total of 11 have played at least 10 or more career games. When asked about a possible lack of experience, Withers offered a substantive response when rating his players.

It’s funny, nobody calls experience when you’re Clemson or Alabama, Withers said. We expect our young boys to be able to come in and participate, just as those programs have expectations of their young boys.

hey mr dj

It’s common to hear music blaring from practice fields across the country and FIU is no different. During warm-ups and stretches, players and coaches get the chance to set the soundtrack for the day. I surveyed several players to get an idea of ​​their tastes during practice and on match day.

Tommy Heatherly: I like to listen to a little bit of Luke Combs and Zach Bryan, and right before I go out I listen to the Friday Night Lights talk.

Sterling Palmer: Many artists. Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Gunna, Drake.

Dontae keys: I listen to a lot of Kodak (black) before the game.

DVonte Price: I have different phases before a competition. On the bus I listen to R&B to calm myself, to make sure I’m not too hyped. When I’m at the stadium I turn it up and listen to some G-Herbo, Future, Lil Durk. Right before the game I slow it down again and put on some gospel or R&B.

DVonte Price when asked who has the worst taste on the team: Two guys, Jason Mercier and Kamareon Williams, I don’t even know who they’re playing, but it’s so bad, I hate it when they come on speaker.

Bryce Singleton: This year I really listened to Nipsey (Hussle). I’m a big Lil Baby fan and then, depending on the mood, (NBA) Youngboy.

Bryce Singleton when asked who has the best taste besides himself: I’d say KJ (Owens), Shemar (Thornton) because he has a bit of an old-school vibe and then Kaylan Wiggins.

Richard Ladies: I listen to Rod Wave a lot, you laugh, but I sometimes listen to Fantasia. But especially Rod Wave and Lil Baby.

Offensive line coach Joel Rodriguez: I listen to music a lot, I’m a music carnivore. When you walk into my office, there is always something that is funny, because Breiners’ office is nearby and it drives him crazy. I am mainly a hip hop guy. 90s to early 2000s. Everything except death metal and reggaeton. My top five would be Biggie, Pac, Nas, Jay-Z four and then Gang Starr fifth.

Miscellaneous

When asked about the competition in the kick and point return places, special teams coach Casey Horny named the Lexington primary return men Joseph, EJ Wilson and Bryce Singelton as this year’s re-mix for the role. Horny also named wideout Tyrese Chambers, who also took points in the fall, along with fellow wideouts Nate Jefferson and Artez Hooker who were in the fray.

Chase Gabriel had the kicking duties as a true freshman last year, but Horny said it’s still an ongoing competition between Gabriel and Broward County product Lucas Matias. Matias saw no action at the FIU last year, but served as a kickoff specialist at NAIA Keizer University.

Running backs Shaun Peterson Jr. and Joseph, who were injured at the end of the season last year, are both practicing without restrictions. Safety Dorian Hall, who was operated on off-season, was given full clearance to practice with the team about two weeks ago.

The offensive line rotation isn’t finalized yet, but during Breiners’ press availability, he mentioned Miles Fraizer, Sione Finau, Dontae Keys and Lyndell Hudson Jr. as first team players, with Julius Pierce and Api Mane dividing the representatives in the middle.

Freshman AJ Mathis saw limited time as a reserve linebacker last year, but has made the switch to defensive back. When asked what was involved in the decision to move Mathis, Withers said Mathis is 6-0, 200 pounds and has a 4.43. Expect Mathis to see action as a safety and on the star position.

AJ Mathis athleticism gives him the chance to slide into the defensive backfield. Michael Berlfein/FIU Athletics