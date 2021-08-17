Wayne Gretzky Launches New NFT Collectibles





Wayne Gretzky (Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports) NFT collections are increasingly common among names in the sports world, some of the biggest hockey names are joining in too. Earlier this year, Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews launched collections. Last month Alex Ovechkin did the same. Now Wayne Gretzky is the last to participate. On Tuesday, Autograph, an NFT platform launched by NFL legend Tom Brady, dropped the Wayne Gretzky Premier Access Collection. NFTs, also known as a non-functioning token, is a digital asset that can be bought and sold online that represents objects such as digital maps or art. Along with the release of The Preseason Access Collection of NFTs on the DraftKings Marketplace in partnership with Upper Deck, the Signature Editions will follow on August 20. NFTs are a new venture for Gretzky, but he sees it as a new way to give fans something to further engage with players and moments through collectibles. “I’ve loved hockey for as long as I can remember and I’m excited to be working with Autograph in creating NFTs that commemorate the game I so respect,” Gretzky said. “I was lucky enough to play in such a great era, and I see Autograph NFTs as a new way for superfans and collectors to own and experience these exciting sports moments.” The possibility of the Great One working with legendary teammates could be something we see in the future. “I would love to do something with my old teammates,” said Gretzky. “There’s a lot more to come about my relationship with Autograph and potential collaborations.” Gretzky also sits on a board of advisors at Autograph that includes sports legends such as Brady, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk and Naomi Osaka. The Gretzky collection is available in five colors: carbon, platinum, emerald, sapphire and ruby, with prices ranging from $25 to $1,500. For Gretzky, it was important to ensure that the NFTs were accessible to collectors of all budgets, so that as many fans as possible could participate in the release. “I’ve always been committed to sharing and further developing the game for all hockey fans, and the fact that Autograph makes the NFT space more accessible and streamlined is important to me,” said Gretzky. “I want my NFTs to appeal to both new and old collectors, and the price range makes it much more accessible to a broad audience.”

