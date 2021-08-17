Sports
Yankees Jonathan Loaisiga escapes with tense save in victory over Red Sox | Quick response
NEW YORK For his next act, Jonathan Loaisiga will walk this tightrope as he juggles these flaming chainsaws.
The Yankees-reliever loaded the bases with no outs in the last inning, but somehow found the focus to escape for a 5-3 win over the Red Sox in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday . Games are limited to just seven innings for doubleheaders this season.
Loaisiga gave up three consecutive singles to start the seventh, before flying pinch hitter Travis Shaw to the left and then striking out a pair of strikeouts to end it. He trailed 3-0, before rocking Kike Hernandez swinging, and then he got Hunter Renfroe to swing too.
Loaisiga, typically gentle, clenched his fists and yelled after blowing Renfroe to save a solid effort from starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, fresh off the COVID-19 injury list, and rallied in the fifth inning. Loaisiga also had thrown a 1-2-3 fifth inning and needed a total of 34 pitches.
The win was the Yankees’ fourth in a row, winning 11 of their last 14. They climbed to second place in the American League East within one game behind the Red Sox. They are five games behind the first Rays.
The Yankees are 21-9 since the All-Star break while the Red Sox are 14-16. They were 10 games behind the Red Sox on July 4. Yankees have now had 44 wins by one or two runs this season. That’s the most in MLB and eight more than any other team, according to Baseball Reference.
A fifth inning with three runs sealed it for the Yankees.
Three straight walks with one out from the center of the order loaded the bases for Luke Voit, who took a fastball for the first pitch and blew it into the shallow midfield. Shortstop Kike Hernandez missed his dive and the ball seeped past every outfielder. It gave Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge to score each time to turn a 3-2 deficit into a one-point lead. Then Giancarlo Stanton piled it up with an RBI single into left field.
Montgomery gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings and struckout six. He needed 78 pitches. It came a day after Gerrit Cole came off the COVID IL and threw 5 2/3 one-run innings in a win over the Angels.
Albert Abreu, who threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings the day before, closed the fifth, leaving a runner behind.
Christian Vazquez’s solo bomb to open the fifth inning gave Boston the lead, 3-2. Without a doubt, Vazquez’s blast went 409 feet into the second deck of left field.
Velazquez’s two-out, two-run single in the second gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead. The Bronx native had the bases loaded when he tore a 0-1 fastball down the middle and scored Luke Voit (hit by pitch) and Rougned Odor (single). Velazquez was so excited that he yelled into the Yankees dugout before even leaving the box.
The lead would be short-lived. Xander Bogaerts would follow with his own two-out, two-run knock in the third inning. He pulled a liner to left fielder Tyler Wade, who threw home but was late for the second run. But Gary Sanchez turned and threw out Bogaerts for straying too far from first base.
During the game, the Yankees announced that utility-man Miguel Andujar would begin his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, with starting pitcher Corey Kluber joining him.
