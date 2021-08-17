Schutt misses cricket series in India





Megan Schutt will miss Australia’s home series against India after the world’s top-ranked pace bowler chose to stay in Adelaide with her pregnant wife. The Australian selectors on Wednesday confirmed a roster of 18 women for the series, with Stella Campbell and Georgia Redmayne the new faces. Spinner Jess Jonassen will also miss the three ODIs, T20s and one-off Test starting next month after sustaining a bone strain injury to her shin during preseason. Her absence means the hosts will have to miss out on the two best-ranked ODI bowlers in the world, as Jonassen occupies the number 1 on the list and Schutt the number 2. But while Jonassen has been in and out of the team in recent years due to injuries, it will be Australia’s first cricket series without Schutt since the 2014 T20 World Cup. The 28-year-old asked selectors to be ineligible for the matches against India for personal reasons, as did fellow speedy Belinda Vakarewa. Schutt’s wife Jess is expected in early November, but unpredictable border closures can wreak havoc well beyond the series’ last scheduled game on October 11. The right armer was Australia’s best bowler in their last game against India, winning 4-18 in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG last year. Rachael Haynes, whose partner is also pregnant and due in mid-October, has been included in the 18-man roster at this stage. “We fully support Belinda and Megan’s requests for ineligibility and will continue to work with them to ensure they receive the appropriate support,” said chief selector Shawn Flegler. “As the bowling attack leader, Megan’s absence will provide an opportunity for someone else to play the kind of role she has so well for a long period of time.” Australia now has many more options in terms of pace to join all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Tayla Vlaeminck is fit again, while the absolute speed demon Darcie Brown is also in the squad, along with Annabel Sutherland. Maitlan Brown could be an option to make her Australian debut in the whiteball formats, while the pace and height of 19-year-old Campbell could be a factor for the Perth Test. The call-up from batting officer Redmayne comes after being one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket for Tasmania and Queensland in recent years. The series is scheduled to begin with an ODI in Sydney next month, but it seems inevitable that it will be moved due to the current outbreak. Players from NSW are on standby to fly out of state next week to quarantine in Queensland, with a camp in Brisbane likely early next month. AUSTRALI SQUAD FOR INDIA SERIES: Meg Lanning (capt), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland , Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

