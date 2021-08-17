Sports
Washington Football Team limits list of possible new names to three final candidates
After 13 months of trying to come up with a new name, the Washington Football Team is about to finally pull it off. Washington has officially reduced its list of potential new names to just three options.
The team announced this on Monday during an episode of their YouTube series, “Making the BrandThe three-minute episode kicks off with team president Jason Wright showing the names to Washington coach Ron Rivera. At the end of the episode, Wright lists the three finalists for the team’s new name, although we don’t really get to know the name. names of the finalists due to some clever editing (but they may have given us some clues!).
“So the three that will continue are, [beeped out], [beeped out] and [beeped out]Wright says in the video.
Rivera then responded by saying that he “really liked” one of the names, but again, we don’t know the real name because it was paged. The Washington Post confirmed with the team that it’s the list of potential team names up to three.
"We started with 40,000 submissions and started sifting from there to a smaller number," Wright says in the video. "It gave us a broad picture of how the public and fan base think about us as an organization and where they want to see us go."
“We started with 40,000 submissions and started sifting from there to a smaller number,” Wright says in the video. “It gave us a broad picture of how the public and fan base think about us as an organization and where they want to see us go.”
While we don’t know the three possible names Washington is looking at, the YouTube video did offer a few clues. At one point in the video, the team invited fans to FedEx Field and those fans were asked about several new names that the team was considering.
Here’s a list of the eight names featured in Monday’s video (the team was considering about 30 more names in April, so the fact that these eight made the cut would indicate that one or more of them is one of the could be three finalists):
Armada
Brigade
Commanders
Defenders
presidents
RedHogs
Red Wolves
Washington soccer team
Washington has even come up with new logos for some of the names, showing that these names are (or were) seriously considered. For example, here’s a look at the Washington Presidents logo, with a “W” with the Washington monument cleverly designed in the center of it.
(If you’d like to see some of the other logos the team unveiled in their YouTube video, you’ll need tocan view it by clicking here)
On the one hand, the team could be trying to trick us by revealing eight names in the video that they have no intention of using. However, the fact that “Washington Football Team” is one of the eight names makes me think that all three finalists are on that list of eight. Wright has been saying for months that keeping the Washington Football Team like the name is something the organization is seriously considering.
As for when the new name will finally be announced, Wright has said last month that the team is aiming for early 2022. The bet here is that Washington will wait until after the Super Bowl to reveal its new name, but will want to bring the change before the draft, so expect it to happen sometime between February 14 and April 27.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/washington-football-team-narrows-list-of-possible-new-names-down-to-three-final-candidates/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
