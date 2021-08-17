Season tickets now available for the 2021-22 women’s hockey season





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State women’s hockey team has announced that subscriptions for the upcoming 2021-22 season are available for purchase and renewal. Season tickets are on sale now for $50. The Penn State 2021-2022 Women’s Hockey List includes 15 regular-season home games at the Pegula Ice Arena. Home series include matchups with non-conference opponents St. Lawrence, Boston College, Holy Cross and Cornell in addition to their eight matches with enemies from College Hockey America. The full program can be viewed here. Penn State Women’s Hockey Season Ticket Renewals for the 2021-22 season are now available through Tuesday, September 14. Subscription holders can access their account and bill by logging into www.GoPSUsports.com/accountmanager. New season tickets can be purchased through Penn State Account Manager or by calling the Penn State Ticket Office at 1-800-NITTANY. All tickets to Penn State women’s hockey games are open to the public. In addition to access to all 15 home games, season ticket holder benefits include invitations to exclusive events with the team and the opportunity to be recognized at select home games throughout the season. PARKING CHANGES In accordance with the Penn State Transportation Services and Penn State Athletics parking changes announced on August 16, 2021, free parking will no longer be offered for women’s hockey home games. Fans with a valid parking permit for Penn State University Park may park for free at hockey events, according to parking policies and transportation service access. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepay for event parking at a discounted rate through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is possible until 11:59 PM on the day prior to each event. Seasonal packages are available for general parking through the ParkMobile app. Hockey specific parking information General Parking Locations: Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North. View the full parking map here: 2021-22 Women’s Hockey Parking Map.

Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North. View the full parking map here: 2021-22 Women's Hockey Parking Map. Prepaid ParkMobile Parking Rate: $5.50 per vehicle Seasonal parking packages available for most sports

$5.50 per vehicle Rate for parking on the day of the event: $10 per vehicle Cash only for Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Hockey, and for all other athletic events in this area when they coincide with Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena events Higher rates may apply when athletic events coincide with non-athletic Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena events. Rates vary and will be announced prior to each event

$10 per vehicle $1 per hour parking also available on the East Deck for most events MOBILE CARDS Penn State Athletics is fully converting to mobile tickets for all fans and all sports in 2021-22 to enable better ticket delivery and management, as well as fewer physical points of contact. Fans can access our mobile ticket guide and a variety of mobile ticket resources at GoPSUsports.com/mobiletickets. AUTO RENEW Fans can sign up for the new automatic renewal process for their 2022-23 season tickets. Autorenewal allows fans to never miss a deadline and maintain their status as a Penn State Hockey season ticket holder with ease. SINGLE GAME, GROUP & FAMILY 4 PACKS Single game, group and Family 4 Pack tickets will be available on a sale date to be determined. The Nittany Lions are coming off a season with 16 wins, including their first CHA Regular Season Championship in program history. CHA Coach of the Year, Jeff Kampersal , the Nittany Lions lead the 2021-22 season with all but two players returning from the 2020-21 season, including National Rookie of the Year Kiara Zanon and USCHO.com Rookie of the Year Josie Bothun . Get all the latest Penn State women’s ice hockey updates by following@PennStateWHKYon Twitter, “like” thePenn State Women’s Ice Hockey Pageon Facebook, and next@pennstatewhkyon Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/8/17/womens-ice-hockey-season-tickets-now-available-for-2021-22-womens-hockey-season.aspx

