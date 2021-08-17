Rondos, team barbecues and house hunting

They won the last practice game on Tuesday morning. Of course they did. In just his entire second training session with the entire Paris Saint-Germain squad, Lionel Messi was on the winning side, and which teammates he had to work with: Keylor Navas, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe. Their opponents, including Mauro Icardi, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti and Achraf Hakimi, were unable to do anything. Messi’s team would not lose and the Argentinian is already king of the Camp des Loges, the training ground of the Parisians. More importantly, Messi finally feels like a footballer again.

After breaking through the internet and every social media network with his sensational departure from Barcelona on August 5, Messi’s life is slowly returning to some sort of normalcy. The craziness of his arrival in the French capital, the scenes at Le Bourget airport, in the Parc des Princes or even outside his luxury hotel near the Champs Elysées, have impressed him. He may not have expected such a welcome from PSG fans, which makes sense – he had never changed clubs in his entire career, making this a first for him.

The “Messimania” in Paris, in France and around the world has been huge. On Saturday, the Parc des Princes exploded for its presentation before the game against Strasbourg. The club put on a show, winning 4-2 after racing to a 3-0 lead, and Messi appreciated it all.

As a city, the Messi family has always liked Paris. His wife, Antonela, has often visited in the past to shop or attend Fashion Week, which is usually held in late September/early October. Together, they have also taken their three boys, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, to Disneyland Paris several times. Over the past week, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has discovered Paris as a football city and while he loves the passion and euphoria, he also appreciates the quiet moments.

In hotel Le Royal Monceau, where he currently stays in a suite of 20,000 euros per night, people leave him alone. On Monday night, when he first took Antonela out to dinner, the two of them went to Cesar, one of the best Italian restaurants in town — and a place where PSG players and celebrities like to eat. They made the short drive from Avenue Hoche to Avenue de Wagram, on the other side of the Arc de Triomphe, and again, no one bothered them except two young fans, for whom he signed autographs in the restaurant.

As he adjusts to the city and its loot, it’s also time for him to get back to work.

On Sunday, he took part in a few “rondos” and then humiliated midfielder Idrissa Gueye on Teqball, the sport that combines football with table tennis and is played on a curved table. On Monday, his new teammates (or at least those who had never played with him) got a taste of Messi’s talent in his first real collective training.

Messi was brutally received by PSG fans during Sunday’s game and has adapted well to life in the French capital. Getty

Even without match fitness and after not kicking a ball for over a month since Argentina’s Copa America victory, Messi was amazing and impressed everyone. He was the “free player” in the main practice, which meant he played for both teams in the minor games. It all seemed easy to him, but he was fantastic.

On Tuesday, Mauricio Pochettino paired Messi with Mbappe in the 2-on-2 exercises. Let’s just say they really liked each other and scored a lot of goals. After that, they were both on the winning team for the final 6-on-6 exercise, in what marked the first time Neymar, Messi and Mbappe had actually played together.

There was a lot of laughter and laughter on the pitch and in the dressing room, where Messi found his place very easily. On Sunday, of course, he was invited to Ander Herrera’s 32nd birthday party at the midfielder’s home – Neymar, Di Maria, Paredes, Navas, Marquinhos, Icardi and many others were there. Messi also loved the roast (the Argentinian version of a barbecue) which was organized on the training ground after training on Sunday.

One thing is certain in the first week, although it is still early in his time at the club: Messi’s arrival has already increased the effort in training. “Everyone wants to show him how good they are. Even in rounds, you see the difference. He has taken the level to the next level and the buzz around the place is also incredible,” a source told ESPN.

While Messi is happy with training and waiting to see when he will make his PSG debut – most likely he will play his first minutes at Reims on August 29 – there is also the more practical side of assimilating with a new team. At the top of that list: finding a house for the family and a school for the children.

The Spanish school Federico Garcia Lorca, located not far from the Champs Elysees, could very well welcome Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. In terms of housing, he wants something similar to the building where he used to live in Castelldefels, with a swimming pool and a large garden; to find it, he’ll have to go slightly outside of Paris to a suburb like Neuilly or Bougival (the latter is where Neymar lives), though he can also decide to stay within the city limits.

Pepe Costa, his personal assistant who took care of him for years in Barcelona, ​​has (as expected) joined him in Paris. With any luck, Pepe should have no trouble getting great tips on life in Paris from his own son, Alvaro, Neymar’s personal assistant. As he regains fitness, one thing is clear: Messi and his family are in good hands in Paris.