Seattle Seahawks Sign Jamal Adams For 4-Year Extension Worth Up To $72 Million

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have signed Jamal Adams to a four-year extension, making him the NFL’s highest paid safety, the team announced on Tuesday.

Adams’ deal has a maximum value of $72 million, a $20 million signing bonus and a $38 million guaranteed, Universal Sports agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

“We’ve officially signed. I’m excited to be here,” Adams said in a video posted on the Seahawks Twitter feed. “It’s going to be a beautiful journey, man. The next thing we’re thinking about is getting that [championship] – come right back to it and go get it.”

After reporting on time to training camp but not participating in practices or games, Adams returned to the practice field on Tuesday after signing the deal.

The extension will be added to the final year of Adams’ rookie deal, so he is now under contract through the 2025 season. There is also a $12.5 million option bonus that Schefter says can be exercised on the first. day of the competition year 2022.

The Seahawks began negotiating with Adams’ agents early this off-season, and a source told ESPN that their initial offer was higher than Justin Simmons’ annual average of $15.25 million on the deal he signed with the Seahawks earlier this off-season. Denver Broncos, making him the NFL’s highest paid safety at the time.

Adams’ new average salary of $17.5 million on that extension easily surpasses that figure, and he becomes the NFL’s 17th highest paid defender, according to Spotrac data. He also becomes the team’s third highest paid player behind quarterback Russell Wilson ($35 million per season) and linebacker Bobby Wagner ($18 million per season).

He showed up for camp in time, but he only watched from the sidelines, appearing engaged and cheerful. The deal ends the three-week stalemate with the Seahawks, who open their season on September 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Adams was a first-team All-Pro roster in 2019 and has been named in the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. He set the record for one season in the league last season by a defensive defender with 9.5. That figure led the team, as did his 14 tackles for loss and his 30 pressures, which were 14 more than any other defense in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Jamal Adams 21.5 Rodney Harrison 20.5 Adrian Wilson 19.0 Round Barber 18.0 Adam Archuleta 18.0 from Elias

He missed four games with a groin injury and played with injuries to both shoulders (including a torn labrum that required surgery), two broken fingers (which also required surgery) and an overstretched elbow.

Coach Pete Carroll said in June that the Seahawks were counting on Adams coming to training camp, even though the two sides hadn’t struck a deal by then.

Adams, 25, had joined many of his teammates in skipping the voluntary offseason program — several veteran players only joined last week — and was exempted from the mandatory mini camp so he could settle a family business.

He would make $9.86 million in 2021, the last year of the rookie contract he signed with the New York Jets as the No. 6 pick in 2017.

The Seahawks inherited that contract when they bought Adams last summer for a package of picks that includes Seattle’s first-rounders in 2021 and ’22, making it their most daring trade of the Carroll/general manager John Schneider era.

At the time of the trade, the Seahawks were candid with Adams, who had requested the trade from the Jets because they weren’t going to renew it right away. That was because they wanted to have a better idea of ​​how much the NFL’s salary cap would drop in future seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic before negotiating such a huge deal. They also wanted to get to know Adams before paying him.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Adams trade marked only the fifth time since 2009 that a team gave up multiple first-round picks for a player.

Adams will become the third player to receive an extension from the Seahawks this season, alongside receiver Tyler Lockett and punter Michael Dickson.

While Adams’ deal is finalized, the Seahawks are still in a contract dispute with 14-year veteran Duane Brown. The Pro Bowl left tackle, who turns 36 later this month, was also in attendance but did not practice as he is seeking an extension as he enters a contract year. Everything indicates that the Seahawks are not inclined to renew Brown this year.