Cricket: Mark Wood suffers shoulder injury, doubtful for 3rd Test vs India at Headingley | Indiacom cricket





More problems for the England cricket team ahead of the third Test against India in Leeds as their first pacer Mark Wood became doubtful on Tuesday after suffering a shoulder injury on the fourth day of the second match. England head coach Chris Silverwood admitted Wood could eventually join a long list of absentees including Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes for next week’s third Test against India. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is also on an indefinite hiatus to focus on his mental wellbeing. The home side lost the second Test by 151 runs against India on the fifth day at Lord’s.Also Read – ENG vs IND: England Head Coach Chris Silverwood rules out Ben Stokes return, says no time limit for all-rounder comeback Wood, 31, landed heavily on his right shoulder while fielding on the fourth night of the second Test. However, he continued to bowl in the morning on the fifth day and was still able to hit speeds of 154 mph during a hostile but ineffective spell. Silverwood said Wood is being closely monitored by the England medical team ahead of the third test, which kicks off in Headingley on August 25. Also Read – IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli’s fiery speech goes viral in Lord’s Test, tells Team India to make life hell for English players | WATCH VIDEO “The medics are working on him, we’ll find out more in the coming days,” England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday. Also Read – Sachin Tendulkar Decodes Virat Kohli’s Battle Battle In England Test Series, Says Shape Is Also Your Mood Along With Body “We will make a decision, together with him and our medics, closer to the time. But if he’s not right, he’s not right. I certainly won’t force him to play if he tells me he’s not right. I will take care of him.” Silverwood also praised Wood for the way he pitched in the second Test against quality opposition such as India. Wood was instrumental in setting up England’s chance of winning on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test as he picked up the prized scalps of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara. “What he’s done for the team and the effort to bowl with a sore shoulder at 90km/h shows how much he cares about the team and how much he cares about playing for England and how passionate he is,” he said. Silverwood. “It was a great effort. I am very proud of him for what he did there. He will do his best to get ready for Leeds and I will give him every chance to be fit, but at the same time it is extremely important that we take care of Woody He is a valued asset We are in the position where you lose Archer and… [Olly] Stone, we have one more man who can bowl that fast.” The third test starts on August 25 at Headingley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/sports/ind-vs-eng-2021-mark-wood-suffers-shoulder-injury-doubtful-for-third-test-vs-india-at-headingley-4895705/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos