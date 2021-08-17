Blue Ridge Football Advances After 2 Players Suspended, Retire





Lakeside Blue Ridge football coach Jeremy Hathcock broke off training after an hour last Wednesday, knowing what was coming. More than 100 people gathered outside the school in the White Mountains, holding signs and protesting that three student athletes — two soccer players and one girls soccer player — were still on their teams in the wake of a crash.August 8 incident at Show Low Lake. A 19-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by the two footballers after the 17-year-old girl lured him to the lake. The man was taken to a Phoenix hospital for treatment. The Blue Ridge students were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and aggravated assault. Show Low police said the girl could face an additional felony charge of facilitation. On Monday, after public outcry, the parents withdrew the three students from Blue Ridge. For the first time since Wednesday, the football team practiced on Tuesday, and head coach and athletic director Jeremy Hathcock commented. Hathcock said the three student athletes were suspended indefinitely before being transferred. “We’re regrouping and moving forward,” said Hathcock, who heads his alma mater in his freshman year, after coaching at Mesa Desert Ridge for the past 13 years. “So we need all hands on deck. “Were not scrimping (Thatcher this week).” After Wednesday night’s protest, the school will be closed for the rest of the week. “They had a right to protest and do the things they needed to do while we let a fair trial run its course,” Hathcock said. “I’m proud of our district for doing the right thing without jumping to conclusions. At the end of the day, those kids were banned from sports indefinitely.” Hathcock says he is revamping his offense with junior Hunter Martinez as quarterback with a greater emphasis on the run game. Martinez trains under personal quarterback coach Dan Manucci in the Valley. “We are installing another attack,” Hathcock said. “We went to find out what we were good at. We brought Hunter Martinez forward. He’s as ready as he can be. He’s not the biggest arm, but he can throw in time.’ Hathcock said he could not comment on the details of what led up to the alleged attack on the lake so that legal matters could settle. “We will all have to wait for it to come out,” he said. “I feel sorry for the child and everyone involved. Our children have violated the code of conduct. It was an indefinite suspension. We didn’t like being the judge and jury. From the leadership, the school board to the inspector to me , she lets me make the decision.” Hathcock said it felt good to be back at school on Tuesday. “Everyone is back and happy to be back and more appreciative of sports and school,” Hathcock said. Blue Ridge opens its season at home against Safford on August 27. To suggest ideas for human stories and other news, you can reach Obert at [email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert. Support local journalism: subscribe to azcentral.com Today

