UK Men’s Tennis adds Mercer and Musitelli to 2021-22 squad





LEXINGTON, Kentucky. After an award-winning 2020-21 season with three ITA All-Americans and the program’s first-ever ITA National Player of the Year, the Kentucky Wildcats enter the 2021-22 season recharged for success. On Tuesday, 10e– year head coach Cedric Kauffmann and his staff announced two additions to Kentucky’s roster, including: JJ Mercer and Francois Musitelli ready to join the Ohio State and Old Dominion team respectively. “With nearly everyone returning, we have a good feeling about the year ahead,” said reigning ITA Ohio Valley Regional Assistant Coach of the Year. Matthew Gordon . “Last year we were talented, but we lacked some experience. With the guys we brought in, we feel we have exactly what we need to take this program to the next level.” Mercer began his collegiate career with the Buckeyes after entering the college ranks as one of the nation’s top high school recruits in the class of 2019. The Huntington, West Virginia native, compiled a perfect 80-0 record, winning four straight. state titles at Huntington High School before saving his freshman season at Ohio State. Mercer amassed a 7-2 doubles record and a 4-3 singles record as a freshman redshirt. “I’m excited to be at Kentucky and work with some of the best coaches and players in the country,” Mercer said. “Coach Cedric and Matt have already made it feel like home and I can’t wait to see what this team can achieve on and off the field.” “We’re really excited about JJ,” Gordon said. “He comes from a tennis family and knows what it takes to win. JJ works extremely hard and fits the working class mentality we have here. We know what we are getting with him, he is a match player who will thrive with us in Kentucky. “ Born in Dijon, France, Musitelli began his NCAA career with Grand Canyon before spending his final three seasons with Old Dominion. Musitelli was a three-time All-Conference USA performer in both singles and doubles with the Monarchs, peaking at number 18 in the ITA Doubles Rankings and number 74 in singles. During his most recent collegiate season, he compiled an 11-1 record on the highest singles field and a 10-3 record on the highest doubles field in a spring 2020 that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am very excited to join the team next season,” Musitelli said. “After talking to the coaching staff, I really believe that the UK could be a great environment for me to develop as a player and give me the best chance of being the best I can be. This team is made up of a lot of great players , and I’m looking forward to getting a deep run in the NCAA tournament with the guys.” “In Francois, we gain experience, perseverance and leadership,” Gordon said. “He played number 1 at ODU, beating some of the best players in the country. He is a very hard worker and exactly what we look for in a Wildcat. We have high hopes for him for the coming year.” The Wildcats return all but one players from a season ago, including ITA National Player of the Year and Singles All-American Liam Draxl , as well as singles and doubles ITA All-American Gabriel Diallo . For the latest news on the Kentucky men’s tennis team, follow @UKMensTennison Twitter and Facebook, @kentuckymen tennis on Instagram, and on the web at UKAthletics.com.

