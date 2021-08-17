Romain Perraud: I love the culture and passion in England





WELCOME to English football, a packed Goodison Park is a good sign of what to expect.

Taking it up a notch by the fact that last weekend marked the first time stadiums have been packed in the Premier League for around 18 months, playing for over 30,000 raw Evertonians was what greeted Saints new boy Romain Perraud.

The 23-year-old, who has previously been to England to watch Premier League games from the stands, got his first taste of the action on the pitch, named in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting line-up for the season opener. In the old-fashioned English venue, left-back Perraud, who had spent his entire playing career in France prior to this move to Saints, soon found himself battling wily campaigners Seamus Coleman and Andros Townsend down the flank. It wouldn’t be a dream debut for Perraud as he and Saints ended up losing 3-1. But the trip to Merseyside was still one to remember for the former man from Nice and Brest. Perraud told the Daily Echo: “For me it was my first game here. I feel good. I think it was a very emotional moment for me, for everyone because the fans came back to the stadium. “It was great. We lost the game, but for a first game I think it was good. “I’ve been here six or seven weeks now. I feel good. “Here is the best championship in the world. I have to improve, I have to progress, but I feel good because the club is good. Everyone has helped me to integrate collectively.” As for getting used to English life, Toulouse-born Perraud added: “When I arrived I was with my father, so I did my quarantine with my father. “Then my girlfriend came. But she works in France, so sometimes she comes, sometimes she goes back to France. “But it doesn’t matter. I’ll be alone for one or two weeks, for example, and when my girlfriend comes, my father and my mother too. It’s good. “I was in England three years ago and four years ago. Every Christmas. “I like the culture. I like the country. I like the football here. “When I came, I was in London and watched a lot of games, like Crystal Palace v Arsenal, I remember, Tottenham v Chelsea. So it was very good. I like the passion here.” After rising through the youth ranks in Nice, with former Saints boss Claude Puel in charge of the first team, Perraud was handed his senior debut by the man who replaced Puel at the helm, famed coach Lucien Favre. He played in a Europa League dead rubber against Krasnodar in December 2016. Perraud made two more appearances in that league the following season, alongside some familiar faces of English football fans in Mario Balotelli and Allan Saint-Maximin. A loan spell to second-tier Paris FC followed, before leaving Nice altogether in 2019 after talks with new boss Patrick Vieira. After two strong seasons at Brest, the first of which he played alongside Saints midfielder Ibrahima Diallo, Perraud made the big move across the Channel. “I was at the academy in Nice, so I know Allan Saint-Maximin and I know Mario Balotelli,” said Perraud. “It was good for me because I was young and Nice was a great team with great players. “But after you can’t compare the French league and the Premier League, for me. Because they’re not the same players, it’s not the same intensity.” “Ligue 1 was a good championship, but here I think the difference is that every team is competitive. It’s not the same level.” By signing early in the transfer window, Perraud had a full preseason with his new teammates. That included a week in Wales where the Frenchman showed off his other sporting skills, most notably table tennis. “Here I know people like golf or cricket,” said Perraud. “But I’ve never played golf. “I like rugby because my father was a coach in a rugby league, in the first division of France. I like tennis, I like NBA. “(In Wales) I think the manager wasn’t there when I played (table tennis). “I played against Oriol (Romeu), Che Adams, Mikey (Obafemi) and Moi Elyounoussi. “It was a good tournament and a good moment for us.”

