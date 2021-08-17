Sports
Australia cricket coach Justin Langers, fleeting approach makes team tired
Apparently Glenn Maxwell had once dropped a simple catch because, Langer thought, he was distracted by a conversation with TV commentators.
Loading
It became an issue during the team meeting leading up to the series. When I pointed out that players had been taken aback during his multiple title-winning seasons as coach of the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash, he replied: I don’t care about domestic cricket.
In desperation, I asked the players who didn’t want to wear a microphone. Most raise their hands. Who did? Maxwell is the only player to raise his hand. Langer shook his head.
Fearing the implications to the broadcast deal, I arranged a meeting with Cricket Australia’s broadcast staff, Fox and Langer. A solution was found on the eve of the first game, with players talking to spider cam when it fell down during breaks.
What was all the fuss about? And why so close to the start of the season?
An hour before the first game, when players were warming up at Adelaide Oval and Mark Howard dodged fast bowlers doing pre-match interviews for Fox, there was a roar in my left ear.
Startled, I looked around. There was Langer, with steely eyes and square jaws. I quickly checked to see if a Fox cameraman or cable had gotten in the way of a warm-up, but I couldn’t see anything out of the ordinary.
What is that? Langer bellowed again, pointing over his shoulder. We have to play these guys in an hour!
The video screen next to the Adelaide Oval scoreboard showed highlights of Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga bowling batsmen with his signature swinging, swinging yorkers.
[With Langer, you] were never sure if your question would get an answer or an explosion.
Malcolm Conno
I took another quick glance at the floor, but no one was paying attention to the screen. They were too busy seeing cricket balls flying around during the warm-up. I went looking for whoever was responsible for the screen output, but wondered if there might be more important things to worry about going into the first game of the summer.
Like many of these minor incidents, Langers’ final blow to a Cricket Australia digital journalist on recent Bangladesh tour does not stand alone, but contributes to a pattern of erratic behavior.
The digital journalist was berated in full view of the squad by team manager Gavin Dovey for posting a video of Bangladesh celebrating their win over Australia, cricket.com.au, controlled by Cricket Australia but run as an international cricket news site. Dovey later admitted that he could have handled things better.
Loading
When Langer found out, he marched up to the reporter and told him to be very careful, or words to that effect. They were schoolyard things that could have become an HR issue in a different setting. It was completely unnecessary to say the least and again, far from an incident worth worrying about when your team is 3-0 down with two games to play.
I’ve known Justin Langer for most of his cricket life. As a cricket writer, I have covered his debut when he made a brave half-century against the West Indies in early 1993, hitting the helmet of fast bowler Ian Bishop at his peak under a dark sky in Adelaide at his peak.
I admire the way he has fought for eight years to establish himself as half of the most successful opening partnership in Australian history with Matthew Hayden.
Loading
And his status as a statesman was crucial to rebuilding trust among the Australian public when he was appointed as coach three years ago to pick up the pieces following South Africa’s Sandpapergate meltdown.
But players are exhausted by the volatile, stressful environment in which he lives as a coach and his vulgar, clichéd motivational sermons.
As one player told the Herald and The age: It becomes exhausting and affects everything.
Malcolm Conn was senior communications manager for Cricket Australia and Cricket NSW from 2014 to 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.theage.com.au/sport/cricket/grumpy-coach-how-langer-s-volatile-approach-is-wearing-australia-down-20210817-p58jkg.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]