Australia cricket coach Justin Langers, fleeting approach makes team tired

Apparently Glenn Maxwell had once dropped a simple catch because, Langer thought, he was distracted by a conversation with TV commentators. Loading It became an issue during the team meeting leading up to the series. When I pointed out that players had been taken aback during his multiple title-winning seasons as coach of the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash, he replied: I don’t care about domestic cricket. In desperation, I asked the players who didn’t want to wear a microphone. Most raise their hands. Who did? Maxwell is the only player to raise his hand. Langer shook his head. Fearing the implications to the broadcast deal, I arranged a meeting with Cricket Australia’s broadcast staff, Fox and Langer. A solution was found on the eve of the first game, with players talking to spider cam when it fell down during breaks.

What was all the fuss about? And why so close to the start of the season? An hour before the first game, when players were warming up at Adelaide Oval and Mark Howard dodged fast bowlers doing pre-match interviews for Fox, there was a roar in my left ear. Langer took over after Sandpapergate shook up Australian cricket. Credit:Getty Startled, I looked around. There was Langer, with steely eyes and square jaws. I quickly checked to see if a Fox cameraman or cable had gotten in the way of a warm-up, but I couldn’t see anything out of the ordinary. What is that? Langer bellowed again, pointing over his shoulder. We have to play these guys in an hour!

The video screen next to the Adelaide Oval scoreboard showed highlights of Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga bowling batsmen with his signature swinging, swinging yorkers. [With Langer, you] were never sure if your question would get an answer or an explosion. Malcolm Conno I took another quick glance at the floor, but no one was paying attention to the screen. They were too busy seeing cricket balls flying around during the warm-up. I went looking for whoever was responsible for the screen output, but wondered if there might be more important things to worry about going into the first game of the summer. Like many of these minor incidents, Langers’ final blow to a Cricket Australia digital journalist on recent Bangladesh tour does not stand alone, but contributes to a pattern of erratic behavior. Langer will address the team in Southampton in 2020. Credit:Getty Images

The digital journalist was berated in full view of the squad by team manager Gavin Dovey for posting a video of Bangladesh celebrating their win over Australia, cricket.com.au, controlled by Cricket Australia but run as an international cricket news site. Dovey later admitted that he could have handled things better. Loading When Langer found out, he marched up to the reporter and told him to be very careful, or words to that effect. They were schoolyard things that could have become an HR issue in a different setting. It was completely unnecessary to say the least and again, far from an incident worth worrying about when your team is 3-0 down with two games to play. I’ve known Justin Langer for most of his cricket life. As a cricket writer, I have covered his debut when he made a brave half-century against the West Indies in early 1993, hitting the helmet of fast bowler Ian Bishop at his peak under a dark sky in Adelaide at his peak. I admire the way he has fought for eight years to establish himself as half of the most successful opening partnership in Australian history with Matthew Hayden.