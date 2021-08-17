Oregon Ducks football star Kayvon Thibodeaux and United Airlines agree to marketing deal





Oregon Defense End Kayvon Thibodeaux, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has entered into a marketing agreement with United Airlines, which will offer special direct flights from Eugene, Oregon this season to select Ducks away games. “Partnering with United Airlines was a no-brainer for me as they are a premium brand with the same core values ​​as I do,” Thibodeaux said in a statement provided to ESPN through a representative. “I look forward to a long-term relationship with United.” The program kicks off with multiple direct flights from Eugene to Columbus, Ohio, beginning September 9 before Oregon’s Ohio State game on September 11. Return flights from Columbus to Eugene are available after the game and on the following two days. Thibodeaux has quickly become one of the most visible beneficiaries of the changes in name, image and likeness rules in college football. Since the NCAA rules were changed in early July to allow athletes to take advantage of marketing deals, Thibodeaux has committed to deals with about $400,000, a source told ESPN. Last month, he announced a non-fungible token (NFT) deal with Nike founder Phil Knight and designer Tinker Hatfield that involved a piece of art. “Phil Knight just contacted me. They already had the plan and they just picked me as the exemplary man,” Thibodeaux told ESPN. “They made the art and I’ve been blessed with that opportunity. I feel like they want to work with me in the future, so they gave me the opportunity.” A canvas version of that artwork will go up for auction starting September 1, in partnership with eBay. In addition, he will partner with PlantFuel and Starface, which are plant-based protein and skin care companies, and have signed a six-figure private memorabilia deal, the source said. Thibodeaux was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was a first-team All-Pac-12 roster last year. He arrived in Oregon as one of the #1-ranked players in the class of 2019. He is the #1-ranked prospect for the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN NFL concept analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

