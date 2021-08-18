Girls Tennis: All-State & All-Group Players Back for More





A new tennis season for girls is upon us, starting September 1. Here’s a quick look at the players who earned all state and group honors a year ago and who will be back on the court this fall. RETURN PLAYERS IN ALL STATES FIRST TEAM S-Erin Ha, Holy Angels, Jr. S-Brook Hess, Holy Angels, Sr. D-Sabrina Schneider, Sr., and Olivia Gallucci, Jr., Pingry D-Christina Steiner, Sr., East Brunswick SECOND TEAM S-Anna Szczuka, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Sr. D-Shubhi Upadhyay, Sr., and Shriya Upadhyay, Sr., J.P. Stevens THIRD TEAM S-Anna Chow, Demarest, Sr. S-Kaaviya Kannan, JP Stevens, So. D-Veda Madhusudan, Jr., Millburn RETURN ALL-FLIGHT PLAYERS FIRST TEAM 2S-Anagha Shankar, East Brunswick, Jr. 3S-Katie Wong, East Brunswick, Jr. 1D-Olivia Gallucci, Sr., and Sabrina Schneider, Sr., Pingry 2D-Zoe Wang, Sr., and Carson Clunis, Jr., Pingry SECOND TEAM 1S-Erin Ha, Holy Angels, Jo. 2S-Yahli Noy, Demarest, Jo. 3S-Karolina Lankamer, Hunterdon Central, Sr. 1D-Christina Steiner, Sr., and Richa Shah Jr., East Brunswick 2D-Jacqueline Arbogast, Sr., and Keelin Robbins, Sr., Holy Angels THIRD TEAM 1S-Brooke Hess, Holy Angels, Sr. 2S-Elle Catanzarite, Hunterdon Central, Jr. 3S-Katie Chung, Montclair Kimberley, So. 1D-Shubhi Upadhyay, Sr., and Shriya Upadhyay, Sr., J.P. Stevens 2D-Saniya Sinkar, So., Millburn RETURN OF ALL GROUP PLAYERS GROUP 4 First team S-Kaaviya Kannan, JP Stevens, So. S-Divya Venkatarama, South Brunswick, Sr. D-Christina Steiner, Sr., and Richa Shah, Jr., East Brunswick D-Shubhi Upadhyay, Sr., and Shriya Upadhyay, Sr., J.P. Stevens Second Team S-Diana Zuba, Marlboro, Jr. S-Kyla Malloy, Hunterdon Central, So. third team S-Rhea Sethi, Lenape, Jr. D-Lucia Marckioni, Sr., and Sophia Kim, Sr., Princeton D-Payton Silverman, Sr., Westfield GROUP 3 First team S-Erin Ha, Holy Angels, Jr. S-Anna Szczuka, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Sr. D-Veda Madhusudan, So., Millburn Second Team S – Samantha Tepes, Shawnee, Jr. S-Cornelia Bruu-Syvensen, Chatham, Jr. D-Cameron Sims, Sr., and Sophia Paparo, So., Chatham D-Anna Geubtner, Sr., and Elizabeth Ong, So., Mainland third team S-Janey Wright, Red Bank Regional, Jr. D-Elizabeth Ring, So., Ramapo D-Gianna DeSilva, Sr., Central Regional GROUP 2 First team S-Anna Chow, Demarest, Sr. S-Jocelyn Assael, Ocean Township, Sr. D-Maggie Lu, Jr., Holmdel D-Quinn McCarthy, Sr., Manasquan Second Team S-Yahli Noy, Demarest, Jr. S-Courtney Copeland, Lawrence, Sr. D-Alissa Hsu, Sr., Demarest D-Lucinda Andrewes, Jr., Haddonfield third team S-Riya Shah, Holmdel, Sr. D-Gabby Canzoniero, Sr., Sparta D-Amanda Volk, Sr., Cumberland GROUP 1 First team S-Arya Ramalingan, Leonia, Sr. Mrs. Nyakiriri Kanefu, Rutherford, Sr. S Claire Zhang, Kinnelon, Sr. D-Prianka Ramalingam, Sr., and Euijin Choi, Jr., Leonia D-Rachel McKnight, Sr., Gateway Second Team S-Christine Richiez, Park Ridge, Sr. S-Molly Jespersen, Schalick, Sr.. S-Allie Eisenberg, Glen Rock, Sr. D-Kate Ure, Sr., and Emma Ure, Jr., New Providence third team S-Durga Venkatesan, New Providence, Sr. S-Ilana Siegel, Mountain Lakes, Sr. D-Jamie Luo, Jr., Glen Rock PRIVATE First team S-Brooke Hess, Holy Angels, Sr. D-Sabrina Schneider, Sr., and Olivia Galluci, Sr., Pingry D-Carson Clunis, Jr., and Zoe Wang, Jr., Pingry Second Team S-Bella Pescatore, Moorestown Friends, Sr. S-Alexandra Anderson, Kent Place, Jr. S-Kelly Troczynski, Oak Knoll, Jr. D-Amara Bhatia, So., and Hannah Lewis, So., Montclair Kimberley third team S-Hayley Nelson, Trinity Hall, Sr. S-Sarah Kloss, Pingry, Sr. S-Rebecca Hess, Mount St. Dominic, So. D-Summer Wilderotter, Jr., Ranney D-Hilary Adelman, Jr., and Molly Egan, So., Newark Academy Contact Chris Nalwasky at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

