5 past and current UMaine players to compete in the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship





Two former University of Maine women’s hockey players, two current players and a new freshman play for their respective countries in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Calgary, Alberta, August 20-31. Tereza Vanisova, the school’s all-time leading scorer, and Vendula Pribylova graduated from UMaine after the 2019-20 season and will play for the Czech Republic, Rahel Enzler will play for Switzerland, Amalie Andersen will represent Denmark and Mira Serely will skate for Hungary. Left winger Enzler was a freshman last season and was the team’s second leading scorer with nine points on three goals and six assists in 17 games for the Hockey East Tournament semifinalists. Her six assists were the team’s best. Defender Andersen, who was a sophomore and the sister of Carolina Hurricanes goalkeeper Frederik Andersen, had two assists in 10 games. Winger Serregely comes to UMaine from the Ontario Hockey Academy, where she had 18 goals and 23 assists in 2019-20. Last season was canceled due to the pandemic. Center Vanisova is the all-time leading scorer for UMaines with 63 goals and 66 assists for 129 points in 129 games. She was a second round draft pick of the National Womens Hockey Leagues Boston Pride and made a valuable contribution as Boston won the NWHLs Isobel Cup last season. She had a goal and two assists in the Prides two playoff wins. Winger Pribylova played professional hockey in Sweden last season after scoring 21 goals and 39 assists for 60 points in 129 career games at UMaine. UMaine head coach Richard Reichenbach pointed out that senior defender Daria Tereshkina would also have played in the World Championships for Russia, but suffered an injury in training camp. It’s exciting because they’ve been gone so long. You don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s hard to predict what their roles will be, Reichenbach said. The World Championships were scheduled to be held in Nova Scotia from May 6-16, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 there was no tournament. Reichenbach said the tournament will become extra important as it gives coaches and general managers a valuable yardstick against the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, to be held in February 2022. This fall there are Olympic qualifiers. Switzerland is currently in fifth place in the IIHF World Rankings, the Czech Republic is in seventh place and Denmark and Hungary are in 11th and 12th place respectively. Reichenbach said sophomore right-wing Ida Kuoppala, who has 29 goals and 19 assists in 51 games over two seasons at UMaine, attended some of Finland’s training camps but was not included in the World Championship roster. She was an All-Hockey East second-team pick last season. And Celine Tedenby, who has 24-23-47 in 80 games over three seasons at UMaine and centered the Black Bears top line between Enzler and Kuoppala, will not play because Sweden failed to qualify. More articles from the BDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/17/sports/umaine-sports/5-past-and-present-umaine-players-to-compete-in-the-womens-world-ice-hockey-championship/

