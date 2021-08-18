Top seeds Pitchford and Yang progress on day one of WTT Contender Budapest





Germany’s Ruwen Filus, third-seeded in men’s singles, was the biggest casualty on day one at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Budapest, while England’s two best-seeded Liam Pitchford and Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna both had to overcome fears for progress. Filus, the world No. 35, appeared to be cruising after taking a two-game lead over Czech Tomas Polansky, ranked 150.e in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings, but his opponent hit back to win the last three matches and set up a 16 draw against Hungarian Nandor Ecseki. Pitchford is in 14th placee in the world, but fell twice behind Hungarian dm Szudi, ranked 115e by the ITTF. But he took the last two games to advance to a second-round draw with Belarusian Aleksandr Khanin. In the bottom half of the draw, Aruna also had to show his mettle and win the last two games to avoid a defeat against Austrian Andreas Levenko. The Nigerian will now face Frances Alexandre Robinot tomorrow. The fifth seed and Filus compatriot Benedikt Duda was eliminated early after he was defeated by Finland’s Benedek Olah 11-6, 10-12, 5-11, 13-11, 11-3. Home favorite Bence Majoros – the eighth seed and number 60 in the world – lost in straight games to Germany’s Fanbo Meng, while Slovenia’s ninth seed Lubomir Pistej won the first game, but then lost three on spin when he was eliminated by the Italian Niagol Stoyanov. The remaining seeded players, India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Russian Kirill Skachkov, German Dang Qiu and Indian Harmeet Desai all advanced, although Desai had to fall two sets behind Hungarian Csaba Andras to face Qiu in the next round. to set up. Monaco’s Xiaoxin Yang, the top league in women’s singles, passed Hungary’s Bernadett Balint in straight matches. Getty Images In women’s singles, Yana Noskova was the fifth seed to be the highest ranked player to be defeated, losing in five games to Archana Girish Kamath of India. Seventh seed Dora Madarasz won the first game against Mercedes Nagyvaradi in a clash between two Hungarian players, but her opponent hit back and went through 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-4. The Italian Debora Vivarelli, the eighth seed of the tournament, also suffered a loss against the Serbian Sabina Surjan, the number 137 in the world who triumphed 11-6, 7-11, 13-11, 11-6, and the Chilean Paulina Vega made it to four of the top tiers to face elimination when she lost a five-game match to Italy’s Giorgia Piccolin. Monaco’s top seed Xiaoxin Yang had no such problems, beating Hungarian Bernadett Balint in straight games, a feat matched in the other half of the draw by Russia’s second seed, Polina Mikhailova, against England’s Tin-Tin Ho. . Yang will face another Hungarian player in Szandra Pergel – the tenth seed – in the round of 16, while Mikhailova will face Serbia’s Izabela Lupulesku. Host nation Georgina Pota, third-placed in the tournament, went on to win 11-3, 11-7, 11-3 over Slovakia’s Tatiana Kukulkova, while Slovakia’s fourth seed Barbora Balazova defeated Serbia’s Andrea Todorovic. India’s sixth-placed Manika Batra and world number 76 Pergel both had a long way to go to pass Germany’s Sabine Winter and India’s Reeth Tennison, respectively. The WTT Contender Budapest is a fourth-level event in the WTT structure and the first-ever WTT competition to be held in Europe. Tomorrow the round of 16 in men’s and women’s singles is on the program.

