Slimmed down NASCAR schedule at MIS this weekend – The Oakland Press





Camping, clowns and a concert – with some racing in the mix – are on the roll at Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series races at 6 p.m. Friday, and NASCAR’s top two series take over the 2-mile oval in Brooklyn on Saturday and Sunday. There’s no training or qualifying for the Xfinity or Cup series, so the track action won’t be as bountiful as fans are used to seeing. To this end, the track has several activities planned. There is never one answer that fits every guest, said MIS president Rick Brenner. Bingo games, jugglers, a beef cooking demo, a bouncy castle, a car show, face painting, a balloon artist, Sunday church services, DJs and a concert by country artist Tim Dugger are among the activities and acts planned. Dugger performs Saturday night at the Fan Plaza after the New Holland 250, an Xfinity Series race that starts at 3:30 PM On Sunday, the Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 starts at 3 p.m. Tickets for the Cup race start at $49 for adults and $10 for fans 12 years old. Young people up to the age of 12 have free admission on Friday and Saturday. MIS is cashless this season, so all transactions at concession and souvenir stands must be paid for by card. NASCAR requires all guests to wear a face mask at all times indoors and in enclosed areas, regardless of vaccination status. Some MIS campsites open on Wednesdays. Due to the pandemic, fans were not allowed on the track last season. Kevin Harvick won the Cup doubleheader and Riley Herbst won the ARCA event. The Xfinity Series did not race on the track. For more information, visit misspeedway.com online

