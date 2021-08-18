3 implications of Weigman’s early enrollment

The Texas A&M Football team has one of the best future quarterback prospects in the country committed to Aggieland football. That prospect is Connor Weigman, a 2022 quarterback with a 5-star ranking to his name.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, Weigman won’t be able to help their quarterback situation until the 2022-23 season. That said, Jimbo Fisher’s esteemed commitment this week made an announcement that could change the future of Texas A&M Football.

Weigman made the announcement that he would become Register early with Texas A&M. This means he will forgo the MLB Draft and join the Aggies in the spring of 2022. While it may not seem like much of a difference, it can go a long way quickly.

Implication No. 1: The Texas A&M Football team just got some assurance with this pledge

The main positive about Weigman’s early enrollment is the fact that he will have a lot of experience with the team by the time his freshman season starts. Instead of scrambling to learn the script in a few months, he has January to September, which is nearly nine months.

If Jimbo Fisher doesn’t find a strong quarterback candidate between Haynes King and Zach Calzada, he doesn’t have to look much further to find his starter in Weigman, widely regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects in the 2022 class.

In his most recent season of high school football, Weigman passed more than 3,800 yards, scoring 42 touchdown passes along the way. A season before that, he threw 27 touchdown passes and only 3 interceptions, demonstrating incredible accuracy.

Again, the Aggies hope to find their quarterback this season, but if they don’t, they’re in good hands.