Casper, NCSD Look To Collaborate To Create 10-Court Tennis Facility In Highland Park

Proposed new tennis courts in Casper in a work package of the municipality of Casper. (City of Kasper)

CASPER, Wyo The City of Casper and the Natrona County School District are considering an agreement that will enable a new 10-court tennis facility in Highland Park.

Casper City Manager Carter Napier told City Council on Tuesday that NCSD is proposing to build six new courts and rehabilitate four existing courts located near the Casper Recreation Center on Beverly Street.

The school district would fund the project and the city asked to supply the land. In addition to the new courts and the restoration of the existing ones, Napier said the district wants to repair the parking lot, install a bathroom and concessions, and add paths and possibly seating in the area.

“This is a wonderful collaboration opportunity if it can come together in this regard,” Napier said.

Ray Catellier, chairman of the NCSD’s board of trustees, told the city council that the district is looking to Highland Park for the new facility due to its central location between Natrona County and Kelly Walsh High Schools.

He said the public would have access to the courts when school teams are not using them for training or competition.

Catellier said the new jobs could potentially draw some tournaments to Casper. Napier said 10 courts could make Casper more attractive to regional tournaments. To compete to host state tournaments, he said it would take about 24 courts. Napier said the council may also want to consider spending money on repairing other courthouses in the city to make Casper more attractive as a statewide tournament destination and for the economic benefits that come with it.

The Casper Community Tennis Association is hosting a Jalan Crossland concert that will take place Thursday at the Casper Country Club with the aim of raising money to improve tennis facilities in Casper.

Napier said Washington Park’s tennis courts are most in need of repair.

The city would not be asked to contribute funding to the new 10-court facility in Highland Park.

Councilman Bruce Knell asked Napier if he saw any downsides to the district’s proposal.

“I really don’t see any downside,” Napier said, noting that the NCSD would keep the property in addition to the upgrades being proposed. He added that public access is another reason why he is not too concerned about the downsides.

“Hopefully we can work out some pickleball striping,” Napier added, noting that the recreation center and Casper Senior Center have a desire for a space to play pickleball.

Councilman Steve Cathey asked Catellier if the district had considered whether drainage problems could arise on the bottom four courts.

“That was one of the first things we looked at,” Catellier said, adding that while there are some concerns, the district believes solving drainage problems will be possible.

Catellier noted that the city already has a number of stormwater drainage facilities in the area and that the project would involve some engineering effort to address this issue.

Knell asked if there is a timeline for the project, to which Catellier said the district is tentatively looking to fall 2022, although that depends on timely agreements.

“That’s our goal from now on,” he said.

Napier said the board would need to approve a memorandum of understanding with NCSD for the project to go ahead as proposed.

The council gave its approval to city officials to proceed with drafting agreements for future formal consideration.

