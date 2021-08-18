Olympic Classes for College Bound

As I write this, the Tokyo Olympics are just coming to an end. I followed the big stories, but – like many Americans – I haven’t looked as religiously as in the past. Instead, my focus has been on other concerns, such as returning to personal work, which for me means welcoming students back to the university campus where I am dean.

I’ve also thought about my youngest son, who is about to leave home for his freshman year of college.

And maybe that’s why, when I think back to the headlines of the past two weeks, I wonder what these Olympics can offer him in terms of lessons. Here’s what I hope he and other students get out of the games:

You are more than your medals (or your grades or your awards). After retiring from the all-round competition in women’s gymnastics, Simone Biles acquaintance that it took the experience to make her realize, “I am more than my medals…I am human.” In college, you have days (or weeks or semesters) when you can’t perform to the standards you’ve set for yourself. You may wake up with a stomach flu the morning of your orgo test. You might get strep throat the week of a big performance. And sometimes an unbearable loss or a bad breakup will affect your grades. Your college experience (like Biles’ Olympic career) goes wider and deeper than your GPA. Believe that you are more than the letters on your transcript.

One does not have to lose to win. Just ask Mutaz Barshim from Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi. from Italy, who agreed to share the gold medal after each 2.37m jump in the high jump. There is a reason why admission to selective colleges is called “competitive.” The process, with its mandatory exercises (SATs, ACTs), difficulty levels (APs, IBs), and rankings can resemble the Olympic Trials. But now that you’ve proven yourself, the scoreboard has been erased. In high school, your friends were probably taking many of the same courses, taking the same “major” (ie going to college), and maybe chasing the same coveted spots at the same coveted schools. The bottleneck opens at the university. Your classmates will take hundreds of different classes in dozens of different disciplines in thousands of different combinations. There is room for everyone on the podium.

You belong here. These Olympics were filled with stories of athletes who defied expectations and expectations. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz is the 5th of 6 children born to a tricycle driver in the Philippines, a country that had never won a gold medal prior to her win in the 55kg division. During the lockdown, her gym closed and she had to train with a water bottle on a bamboo pole. Kicker Alessandra Perilli scored the first-ever medal for San Marino, a country with a population 1/10 the size of Wichita, Kansas. Alana Smith was a trailblazer twice, being the first non-binary Olympian and part of the first team to finish in their sport (skateboarding). You may be the first in your family to go to college, or the first to leave your state or country to go to college. You may not see many people who look like you, identify as you or love you. You may not have the same privileges and resources as your classmates. But know that you have worked hard, done the training and passed the qualifying rounds. You belong here. Find the friends, professors and mentors who remind you of that every day.

Strange is great. In addition to skateboarding, the Tokyo Olympics saw the launch of surfing, sport climbing and karate as Olympic sports. Some events (wrestling, gymnastics, fencing) are evergreen and have appeared in the Olympics since 1896. Others have come and gone, such as tug of war (!), pistol duels (!!!), and solo synchronized swimming (?!?). So, whether your academic interests lean towards the modern (cybersecurity) or the classic (um…classics), study what you love and don’t be afraid to try something new (like Molly Seidel, who won bronze in her third marathon ever). When others question your choices, remind them that three-time gold medalist Shaun white started snowboarding years before the halfpipe became an Olympic event. A well-rounded college degree will prepare you for jobs that don’t exist yet, if you allow it.

Not everyone is on the same timeline. Oscar Swahn won a silver medal for Sweden at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp. He was 72 years old – 17 years past the life expectancy of that time. Sixty-six-year-old rider Mary Hanna competed in her sixth Olympics this year and hopes to compete again in Paris in three years’ time. The youngest athlete at the Tokyo Games was 12-year-old Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza; they lost to her 39-year-old opponent in her first game. At my (very traditional) university, about 1 in 8 students graduate off-sequence. Some graduate early, others late. Students defer enrollment for a gap year or take leave for military service, missionary work, or financial/personal/medical reasons. The lecture clock allows delayed start and restart. Even Michael Phelps needed a break before the Olympics in Rio, where he won 6 more medals. It’s okay to wait or press pause to get the most out of your experience.

The Blessing of the Bronze… or the B-. For 25 years, researchers have noted that: bronze medalists are happier than silver medalists; the former generally focuses on his achievements, and the latter on what could have been. It can be easy as a high-performing student to fall into this trap and be disappointed by an A-. The most rewarding grade on my graduate thesis was a B in Microeconomics. I fueled up the midterm and had to rally for the final; most students I know have similar stories. And so we return to Simone Biles, who said she would… cherish her bronze on beam “much more”” than her four gold medals: the fighting was harder.

If the Olympics, which usually exude excellence, elite companionship and tenacity, can teach us about humility, inclusiveness, creativity and freedom, then the university should provide these opportunities in spades. Work hard, but don’t be too hard on yourself. Forge your own path, with the confidence that it will take you where you need to be. Look out for your friends and let them look after you. And have some fun on the way.

Sue Lorenson is Vice Dean for Undergraduate Education in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgetown University.