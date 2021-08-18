Dan Campbell tells Lions players to call an Uber when they’re drinking: were they lucky no one died?





ALLEN PARK — Former Lions cornerback Alex Brown has been charged four times after hitting an oncoming vehicle while driving the wrong way on a Detroit freeway and seriously injuring two people, including teammate Charlie Taumoepeau. Brown has since been cut from the team, while Taumoepeau – who was in the passenger seat of Brown’s car and remains in hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries – was waived with a non-football injury designation. Head coach Dan Campbell has spoken to the team about the incident and is holding it up as a cautionary tale. It’s a terrible incident and a terrible accident and it’s something we certainly don’t condone, and we brought it up (to our players) because it’s one of those eye-openers, Campbell said before practice on Tuesday night. It’s not OK to jump in a car after drinking because bad things happen. That’s what Ubers is for. Don’t even take your car. jJust Uber. Uber when you go out, come home. Brown, 24-year-old, is charged with driving northbound on I-75 southbound at Mack Avenue, just after 2 a.m., according to police. He collided head-on with another car while traveling at high speed, injuring Taumoepeau and the other driver, a 27-year-old man from Detroit. Taumoepeau was trapped in the car and had to be extricated with the jaws of life. He was placed in a collar and transported to a hospital with neck injuries, the prosecutor’s office said. He is still in hospital but is expected to recover. Brown was arrested around 2:14 a.m. Sunday on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving resulting in serious injury. He was arraigned in the 36th district court on Tuesday morning and remained silent on the four charges against him, according to the Detroit Free Press. Magistrate Dawn White made a plea on his behalf. Brown had a blood alcohol level of 0.211, well above the legal limit of 0.8 in Michigan, and told police he thought he was coming home from an Atlanta strip club. This is one of the reasons we have (added to player development) just to have the resources available to talk about all these things and the issues that come up, especially for young players, Campbell said. This was a young player and a few young players, and the only way to deal with it is to talk about it directly. And unfortunately something like this happens that hopefully someone else in that room learns from. You just have to emphasize it, you can’t turn away from it and hide from it, you just have to stick with it for what it is and just let them know it’s not OK. We were lucky no one died, that’s what we are.

