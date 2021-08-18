Rob Gronkowski’s reason for still playing football is extremely simple – CBS Boston





BOSTON (CBS) — In 2019, after winning the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Patriots, Rob Gronkowski retired from football. Less than a year later, retirement was over. And less than a year later ThatGronkowski was another Super Bowl champion alongside Brady. While much has been made about the reasons for Gronkowski’s retirement and not retiring, the 32-year-old recently explained it in the simplest way possible. READ MORE: Red Sox Bullpen struggles to throw strikes, Boston comeback bid falls short as Yankees win Game 1 Not playing football was just too boring. “I’ve been there before where I sat five days in a row, and on the fifth day I’m just sitting there wondering what’s going on with my life,” Gronkowski told The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin after training in Tampa on Tuesday. “It just makes me feel fulfilled to come out here, to put my body on the line, to put my skills on the line to gain the trust of my teammates. At the end of the day it just feels good to be part of an organization and go out and play football and have fun with it.” READ MORE: K’Von Wallace Trash Talks Cam Newton During Patriots-Eagles Joint Practice: ‘Checkdown King!’ The announcement of Gronkowski’s retirement in 2019 coincided with his sponsorship of a CBD company. During his time outside of football, he also did some TV work for Fox, competed in professional wrestling and hosted a Super Bowl party, among other things. But Gronkowski said nothing could replace the daily routine of football. “As an analyst with all the Fox people, that was the closest thing to a team. That was a nice atmosphere. But sometimes I was like, ‘Oh man, I need to find more things to do.’ Because it can get boring and I’m too young to just sit there now,” Gronkowski told Volin. “It’s great to be there again and I feel fulfilled when I go home every day.” Gronkowski posted mediocre marks by his own Hall of Fame standard last year, catching 45 passes for 623 yards in 16 games for the Bucs. However, he did catch seven touchdowns. He was silent in the Bucs’ first three playoff games, before catching six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. MORE NEWS: Preview: Revolution-DC United Continues Rivalry With Midweek Game At Gillette Stadium “It was a great decision and I’m definitely happy to still be playing,” Gronkowski said on Tuesday. “I mean, it’s a grind sometimes, but overall it always pays off.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/08/17/rob-gronkowski-reason-playing-football-extremely-simple/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos