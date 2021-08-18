Clark remembered for his contribution, dedication to Union hockey

SCHENECTADY Whatever had to be done at Union Colleges Messa Rink, however big or small the task, Jim Clark did it and he did it with a smile, knowing he was helping the men’s and women’s hockey teams to success.

I know, from my experience alone, that he has always been here to help us on the rink with whatever we need, said Josh Sciba, Union College women’s hockey head coach. No project was too big for him. He was always ready to help us. Whatever we needed, he was great.

Clark, who had worked at Union for 31 years, died of cancer on July 29. He was 66.

He always wanted what was best for this facility and our programs, Sciba said. You name it. He was always around to make sure we could do what we needed to do. Whether there was an ice problem, if there was something in the locker room, or if the water in the downstairs showers was turned on because we had kids in multiple locker rooms during COVID, from simple things to big things, he was always available.

Clark worked for the college in a number of jobs, including monitoring the HVAC systems on campus. But it was his love for hockey and dedication to Messa and the hockey programs that endeared him to the coaches and players.

We all remember seeing him at the rink, said Colin Stevens, the Niskayuna native who was Unions goalkeeper on the 2014 national championship team. His contributions to the program have been tremendous. Every time you saw him at the ice rink, he put a smile on your face. We were all looking forward to seeing him at the ice rink.

Even when he wasn’t at the rink, Clark monitored ice conditions at home on his laptop computer. Clark would adjust the ice temperature from home if necessary.

He loved his job, said Brianne Brinker, the Union’s assistant athletic director for facilities. He didn’t want to leave. He loved being here, liked working and certainly had a place in his heart for hockey. There is no doubt about that.

We always felt like we had a huge home advantage at Messa, Stevens said. Jim was a big part of that.

Clark spent 45 years in the military. He served in Vietnam and later in the Army National Guard. Clark was deployed to Ground Zero shortly after the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York on September 11, 2001.

I remember our daily interactions, talking a little bit about hockey and talking about the school and what’s happening on campus and what’s being fixed on his side, said Union men’s hockey head coach Rick Bennett. Even talking about his military experience was always interesting, which I found really impressive. That struck me first and foremost. He would light up a bit if I asked him questions about what he was going through and what he was doing at the moment. He could only tell me so much. At the same time, it was really interesting to learn its history.

Clark leaves his wife Victoria, two children, two stepchildren and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Memorial Chapel on the Union campus. Face masks will be mandatory. Funeral is Tuesday at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://www.pancan.org) or houses for our troops (https://www.hfotusa.org).

Clarks’ death marks the third time the Union College hockey family has passed away in the past nine months. Rosemary Pryne, a longtime Union College subscriber, died on December 30. Union College staffer and superfan Raymond Cook died on June 3.

In hockey, they say a hat-trick is a good thing, Bennett said. In this [case]When people go on, with Ray Cook, Jimmy Clark and Rosemary Pryne, it’s been a tough year.

