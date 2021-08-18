Sports
Manika Batra, G Sathiyan Win Opening Matches Of WTT Contender Budapest
Indian table tennis players Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the second round of their respective singles events in the WTT participant Budapest on Tuesday.
Tokyo 2020 Returned Manika Batra Digs Deep To Conquer The Spicy Sabine Winter of Germany in the round of 32 clash at the Budapest Olympic Sports Hall. The sixth-seeded Indian came back from a set-down and defeated the German 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 11-5).
The world No. 60 Manika Batra will now face Giorgia Piccolin of Italy in the round of 16.
Later, Tokyo Olympian G Sathiyan continued India’s strong showing by winning his first round match against Kan Akkuzu from France. The Indian, currently ranked 39 in the world, thwarted Akkuzus attempts of a comeback to come out victorious 3-1 (14-12, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4).
G Sathiyan takes on Italian Niagol Stoyanov next for a place in the quarters.
Other men’s singles players Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai also moved to the round of 16.
Manav ousted Belarus Pavel Platonov in straight games (12-10, 11-9, 11-6) while Harmeet had to overcome a slow start to beat Hungary Csaba Andras 3-2 (6-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-7, 11-4).
In the women’s singles, Manika Batra was joined by Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula at the last 16.
World No. 134 Archana amazed world No. 58 and fifth seed Yana Noskova of Russia 3-2 (11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9) while sreeja, which was also stretched to five sets, triumphed over Swedens Linda Bergstrom by a margin of 3-2 (11-8, 6-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-7).
Reeth Tennisonhowever, was overwhelmed by Tokyo Olympian and 76th ranked Sandra Pergel from Hungary. Reeth took the first two games 12-10, 11-6, but lost the next three 6-11, 8-11, 7-11 to crash out of the round of 32.
In India’s all-men doubles battle, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar won 3-1 (11-5, 7-11, 7-11, 11-13) Manush Shah and Jeet Chandra in the round of 16.
Snehit Suravajjula linked to Sanil Shetty to become the second men’s doubles team from India to qualify for the quarter-finals after a win Simon Belik and Tomas Martinko of the Czech Republic 3-1 (11-5, 5-11, 2-11, 8-11).
However, India’s challenge in women’s doubles ended after Selena Selvakumar and Sreeja Akula lost to Sweden’s Linda Bergstrom and Christina Kallberg. The Indian women lost 3-1 (8-11, 12-10, 5-11, 8-11) in their opening match.
Later tonight, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will compete in mixed doubles against compatriots Archana Kamath and Manav Thakkar.
Sources
2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/indian-table-tennis-wtt-contender-budapest-main-draw-day-1-results
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]