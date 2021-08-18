Manika Batra, G Sathiyan Win Opening Matches Of WTT Contender Budapest

Indian table tennis players Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the second round of their respective singles events in the WTT participant Budapest on Tuesday.

Tokyo 2020 Returned Manika Batra Digs Deep To Conquer The Spicy Sabine Winter of Germany in the round of 32 clash at the Budapest Olympic Sports Hall. The sixth-seeded Indian came back from a set-down and defeated the German 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 11-5).

The world No. 60 Manika Batra will now face Giorgia Piccolin of Italy in the round of 16.

Later, Tokyo Olympian G Sathiyan continued India’s strong showing by winning his first round match against Kan Akkuzu from France. The Indian, currently ranked 39 in the world, thwarted Akkuzus attempts of a comeback to come out victorious 3-1 (14-12, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4).

G Sathiyan takes on Italian Niagol Stoyanov next for a place in the quarters.

Other men’s singles players Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai also moved to the round of 16.

Manav ousted Belarus Pavel Platonov in straight games (12-10, 11-9, 11-6) while Harmeet had to overcome a slow start to beat Hungary Csaba Andras 3-2 (6-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-7, 11-4).

In the women’s singles, Manika Batra was joined by Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula at the last 16.

World No. 134 Archana amazed world No. 58 and fifth seed Yana Noskova of Russia 3-2 (11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9) while sreeja, which was also stretched to five sets, triumphed over Swedens Linda Bergstrom by a margin of 3-2 (11-8, 6-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-7).

Reeth Tennisonhowever, was overwhelmed by Tokyo Olympian and 76th ranked Sandra Pergel from Hungary. Reeth took the first two games 12-10, 11-6, but lost the next three 6-11, 8-11, 7-11 to crash out of the round of 32.

In India’s all-men doubles battle, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar won 3-1 (11-5, 7-11, 7-11, 11-13) Manush Shah and Jeet Chandra in the round of 16.

Snehit Suravajjula linked to Sanil Shetty to become the second men’s doubles team from India to qualify for the quarter-finals after a win Simon Belik and Tomas Martinko of the Czech Republic 3-1 (11-5, 5-11, 2-11, 8-11).

However, India’s challenge in women’s doubles ended after Selena Selvakumar and Sreeja Akula lost to Sweden’s Linda Bergstrom and Christina Kallberg. The Indian women lost 3-1 (8-11, 12-10, 5-11, 8-11) in their opening match.

Later tonight, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will compete in mixed doubles against compatriots Archana Kamath and Manav Thakkar.