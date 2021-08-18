Dave Gettleman: I’m happy with Beckham trade and more takeaways

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said when he called Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns that it would take a few years to know if he was doing well in closing that deal.

Well, this is the start of the third season since Gettleman made that stunning trade, getting Jabrill Peppers, a first round (Dexter Lawrence) and a third round (Oshane Ximines) in exchange for Beckham.

I’m happy, Gettleman said. We have Dexter. X-Mans had his injury issues, but when he got there, he showed promise. And Jabrills did a great job.

I like that group.

Here are more takeaways from Gettlemans press conference with Giants media on Tuesday.

On Kadarius Toney

The Giants’ first round is off to a slow start, but the GM said the Giants are not behind the young man.

That’s the way it is with any young player. You want him on the field. The COVID piece is real. It affects everyone very differently. That has been a bit of a stop and start. Damn it, get there. Hes finishing his fanny, getting healthy, Gettleman said. He had that stop and start. It doesn’t make us any less excited about him.

On Daniel Jones

He has all the physical skills, he has all the mental skills. I see a lot of good things here. His decision-making is faster here, he loses the ball faster, he throws the ball well. He’s making progress, Gettleman said.

Gettleman was asked whether the exchange with the Chicago Bears, leaving the Giants with two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, was a hedge in case the Giants had to go chasing quarterback next offseason.

Not even a thought, Gettleman said. The trade was done because the opportunity was there, and it was an opportunity to create a lot of value.

We believe in Daniel. Excited to see what he’s going to do… he’s more comfortable, he’s better prepared. It will be fun to see what happens when we finally have the full player base.

Attacking line

Retirement of Joe Looney and Zach Fulton…

Things like that happen… We obviously didn’t expect those guys to retire, but they had their reasons, it’s their life, I wish them the best and I respect the decisions they made. They have made difficult decisions. Training camps are not over yet, the roster building season never ends. Well, go where we need to be… every day we looked… I’ve learned that things happen when you’re patient. Suddenly a player becomes available that you did not expect.

Appetizer …

Four of the five starters were there on Saturday night (vs. the Jets) and the offensive line played really well.

Kyle Rudolph

It wouldn’t have been a Gettleman press conference if he hadn’t caused some confusion. He confused everyone by talking about Kyle Rudolph’s tight end. The story in the spring was that Rudolph’s need for foot surgery was discovered by Giants doctors after the veteran tightly agreed to a free-agent deal with the team. The Giants then went through with the deal.

Gettleman contradicted that on Tuesday, appearing to say that the Giants knew all along that Rudolph would need that surgery.

We’ve known it all along, Gettleman said. We did not go into this blindly.

When asked directly if he knew before signing him that Rudolph needed surgery, Gettleman answered yes.

About Joe Judge and the Future

I love Joe and the process that he brought, that we brought. We’ve worked really hard since I’ve been here, not just in the field of operations, but also off the field. We have made major changes to our football activities.

Really and truly my goal when I got here is that when I get out of here, however I leave, that we built this team… I feel like we did. I’m curious what will happen. …

Joe and I are partners. We have a shared vision. We see the ball the same way.

Gettleman would take Saquon again

Gettlemans’ decision to draft Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft has long been the subject of debate, ridiculed by analytically oriented types. They point out that a running back, no matter how talented, is not a good value at the time.

Gettleman continues to believe he made the right decision.

Absolutely, absolutely, Gettyman said. Things happen, not everything is perfect and there are guys in this league who get hurt, great players. He did a great job and I feel the same for him. He is different and he will be ready to go when he is ready to go.

What about the idea that running backs have a shorter shelf life than players in other positions?

I don’t know if that’s true, Gettleman said. Really and true, you can talk about injuries in any position. I would make no other decision than I made in 2018, simple and clear.