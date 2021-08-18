MCG, Gabba, Lords: India digs deep, unearthing one gemstone after another | Cricket

When the dust settles this year after cricket turned to glitzier white goggles in the Arabian desert, it may be fun to savor the legacy this Indian team and an extraordinary group of cricketers have left us in Test Cricket. Thrilling win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground? bill. Risking corpses to work out a tie in Sydney? bill. A storming of The Gabba that Australia hadn’t allowed for 32 years, by a team without nine first-team players? bill. And now a sparkling comeback orchestrated at the house of cricket with the precision of a scalpel surgeon, reducing England to a heap of self-doubt. Never has India consistently overcome such challenges. Not that there has been a shortage of talent, even when India has been ignored in Australia and England in the past. But this is about talent tied to confidence, about beliefs that inspired a team on the subcontinent to drop the lion’s flag at home, lamb abroad and write new stories.

The bar is consistently set high, the tension whipped up in these games is not for the faint of heart. Give yourself only 60 overs and less than two sessions to get a result even with a tempo quartet in a day 5 pitch? Even the mighty West Indies of yesteryear would be impressed. Today’s India pushes boundaries, poses challenges, their fast bowlers pack on the opposition. You got a taste of this fast bowling conviction in early 2018 when South Africa was fired for 177 people chasing 241 on a dangerously uneven pitch in Johannesburg. It just got better. From the natural bounce of Ishant Sharma to Mohammed Shamis seam-up beauties, Jasprit Bumrahs in posers angulated to Mohammed Siraj’s said pace, India offers no respite from a lingering ordeal through pace. Supporting them all the way isn’t easy when a spinner of the R Ashwins caliber has to be left out. India still went all out in terms of pace two tests in a row. Nottingham was a near miss, Lords was a resounding success.

As much as Mondays second Test win was a celebration of Indias bowling wealth, batting also came through in a dire situation. With Shubman Gill injured and Mayank Agarwal suffering a concussion just before the first Test, India had to quickly settle for a partner, the Rohit Sharma. In comes KL Rahul, originally picked as a middle order backup. He has cemented a lock that many once thought he would own without a break, after his first innings 84 at Trent Bridge and 126 at Lords. Equally captivating is the story of Ajinkya Rahane, who stood out with a stellar century at the MCG after losing to Adelaide in a record-breaking attempt, leading his team to a series-leveling victory, then drifting away from home in a nine-inning rut. to slide. He, too, was fine with a fifty when it mattered. At 55/3, with a paltry 28 lead with Rahul, Sharma and Virat Kohli out, it could have all been over for India. Then the two most humble characters of India came together.

You could say 45 out of 206 balls is nothing to write home about. Still, every team needs a Cheteshwar Pujara who can put their head down, dull the bowling and slowly get the team to safety. India would not have been in a winning position without the consolidating 100-run partnership between Rahane and Pujara. The real revelation, however, was India’s lower order at bat. When The Gabba raid set up Shardul Thakurs and Washington Sundar’s seventh-wicket score of 123 in the first innings, it was Lords Shami and Bumrah with an unbeaten 89-run tie for the ninth wicket.

Someone has been showing up with the bat for over eight months. And the results reflect that. For example, during the 2020 tour of New Zealand, India hit 68.1 overs and 81 overs in Wellington and 63 overs and 46 overs in Christchurch. Now the numbers after the Adelaide debacle are: 115.1 overs-15.5 overs (Melbourne won), 100.4 overs-131 overs (Sydney drawn), 111.4 overs-97 overs (Brisbane won) , 92.1 overs-73 overs (WTC final -lost), 84.5 overs-14 overs (Nottingham-drawn) and 126.1 overs-109.3 overs (Lords-won).

India has repeatedly shown since the tour of Australia that they are a hugely talented group where someone will always show up. Everyone has a role to play. As with all great sports moments, a siege mentality also helps, an us versus them attitude that binds players firmly in adversity. The infinite bio bubbles in a way helped to create a world in a world for cricketers, to focus purely on work.

But what seems to set India on fire is the mind games. England should have known better. But by indulging in verbal jousts, England entered a fight they couldn’t stand. Bumrah and Shami were not kind to the constant needlework as they battled to extend India’s lead. We don’t mind a little chatter, said Lords Man-of-the-Match Rahul. You go after one of our guys and all 11 of us come back.

India ran the conversation. Cleverly cashing in on their pent-up adrenaline by having Bumrah and Shami open the bowling alley, Kohli then unleashed Ishant and Siraj for the final kill. Winning the mind games was the icing on a third Lords win for India.