Stacked with skills and experience, Rebels are confident of making a run in 2021 – News-Herald
Sometimes it just clicks for a young football team.
In the world of the South Rebels, that was the week of September 18 last year.
The then youthful rebels came off a 0-3 start in which they were outscored, 109-14.
Admittedly, those three defeats came to Riverside, Chardon and Mayfield, a triumvirate of competition foes with a combined record of 23-4 last season.
But no matter what they tried, the Rebels weren’t competitive in those games.
Then came Week 4, a 34-8 win over Madison, which turned the tide.
Things clicked.
South went 3-2 over the last five games and averaged 26 points per game over that period.
A vast majority of those starters will return this year. Last season’s experience and the burning desire to get back into the middle of the Western Reserve Conference race has got Coach Matt Duffy’s squad thinking big.
“I’m very excited for this year that we are all,” said junior running back Tyrone Singleton. “I feel like we can have a great season and make a point in the playoffs. Last year we had a lot of freshmen. We were young. This year it will be different. It will get better.”
Over the past six seasons, the Rebels have an overall record of 21-38, with a WRC record of 15-30. The last time South won a league title was in 2014, the last year of the Premier Athletic Conference before it morphed into the WRC.
Is this the year the Rebels put up their first WRC championship banner in football? No one in blue and gray makes any promises except one.
“Last year set the bar for us,” said Colin Quinlan, who returns for another year as a starting quarterback. “How we finished was an example of what rebel football should be.”
That much IS certain.
The Rebels certainly have the experience, speed and athleticism to drive the bejeebers out of opposition. Talk to a coach in the rough-and-tumble WRC where two state champions (Kenston in 2018 and Chardon in 2020) have been crowned in the past three years and everyone is suspicious of those skills Duffy & Co. will run onto the field on Friday night.
Not only is Quinlan back as a quarterback after throwing more than 1,000 yards last year, but so are the thunder-and-lightning backfield duo of Ira Sampson (thunder with a spark of lightning) and Singleton (with his 4.45 clock speed in the 40s). In addition, all four starting receivers from last year’s team are back in the fold again this year, a senior quartet consisting of David McClain, Josh Owens, Ryan Dondrea and Carson VonSeggern.
“We know we have skills, it just has to all come together,” Duffy said. “We’re not quite as consistent as we’d like to be, but on paper we have some kids who can do some things. We have some kids who can make big plays.”
All this makes quarterback Quinlan’s eyes light up.
“Yes, we have a lot of weapons,” said the six-foot-tall and 180-pound senior. “We have guys who can run the ball, go into space and play… it’s a great group of players to hang out with. They make me a better quarterback and I make them better players too.”
Sampson will likely spend most of his time on defense at linebacker, where his 6-foot, 205-pound frame packs a punch. But he’s also very much in the mix to run back to spell Singleton or join him in the backfield in two-back sets.
Sampson has a ton of students, including a Division I Iowa State offering.
“I’m looking forward to having a great season with my teammates,” said Sampson.
As stacked as the skill positions are, that means a big key for the South team this year is the productivity of the offensive line. Four starters return there, including the Vittori brothers (6-foot, 205-pound Alec by left tackle and 6-foot, 215-pound Dom by right tackle). Guards Michael Scanlon (5-10, 205) and Alex Azre (6-0, 290) are also back. The only newcomer on the line is center Brody Sherman (6-0, 205).
“We’re not huge, but we’re not small,” Duffy said. “The point is, we’re very athletic up front. The kids did a great job in the weight room. The Vittori kids are around 210, but they’re strong like kids at 270 or 280 pounds.”
Defensively, South also returns eight starters.
It all adds to an aura of optimism as an opening night against NDCL looms. The game with NDCL is interesting because South has a quick, deep attacking skill, while NDCL has one of the best defensive backfields in The News-Herald’s coverage area.
The rebels believe and that’s all that matters.
“They’re excited for the season. They’re confident in what they’re doing,” Duffy said. “They’re confident and they should be. They practice hard, do everything we do like they do, and they have talent. We have that confidence in our children.”
