Jeep tennis to shake pieces around

Senior Aden Thewes returns as the No. 1 singles player for Northeast Dubois. By COREY STOLZENBACH

[email protected] DUBOIS – Northeast Dubois won the season opener 5-0 against county rival Southridge on Tuesday, but that’s not to say the Jeeps (1-0) will have the same lineup every time. They went with sophomore Aiden Buechler in the No. 2 singles and junior Gavin Leinenbach in the No. 3 singles, but Jeeps coach Dwayne Knies can both play doubles as well. The Jeeps went to junior cousins ​​Aidan Dodd and Ty Kalb at number 1 doubles, while senior Nick Hemmerlein and junior Brayden Beck played number 2 doubles. All that really stands in stone is Aden Thewes returning as the team’s No. 1 singles player for his senior season. He is one of three returnees for the jeeps this year, along with Kalb and Hemmerlein. “Aden is such a good tennis player, he put so much time into it,” Knies said. “And he’s improved a lot, and he’s just such a leader too. He works hard and tries to help other kids. He’s always trying to help them with their game. But it’s going to be a big place for us this year, and we are for some great things from him.”

Buechler is the only sophomore on the team, and his No. 2 in singles was the same spot graduate Ross Mehringer appeared in last year. Knies likes Buechler’s overall play, praises his good shots, and hopes Buechler will be tough to beat – no matter where he is in the lineup.

Knies noted that doubles is important for the Jeeps, and they will aim to put out some competitive doubles teams in 2021. The line-up can be changed throughout the year and Northeast Dubois is looking for the right combinations. “We hope (Dodd and Kalb) have good chemistry,” he said. “But with our other guys, Nick Hemmerlein as a senior, he played a bit of doubles last year. So hopefully he can use some of that experience he gained last year and carry it over to this year – help a young guy like Brayden, who If you don’t have varsity experience, you need to feel a little comfortable and use that to help us.” He also mentioned junior Corbin Hurt, who played junior varsity against the Raiders on Tuesday. Corbin is the brother of graduate Tanner Hurt, who played number 1 doubles last year. Knies said Corbin, like Tanner, has been a big part of the program, and it’s good to have players who care so much about the sport. Their games are different, but he thinks they both have a good service. The Jeeps made it to last year’s sectional championship, but fell under Loogootee. Knees noted before Tuesday’s game that the Jeeps had a good two weeks of training, but now it was time to see what they had.

