Local Pro Hockey: Watertown Wolves Announces 2021-22 Team Schedule | Wolves
The Federal Prospects Hockey League is getting a new look this season, as are the Watertown Wolves.
The Wolves announced their schedule for the upcoming campaign on Tuesday, one that will not include their biggest rival of recent seasons, the Elmira Enforcers.
Watertown will open its league class when it hosts the Binghamton Black Bears on October 29 and 30 at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
The teams are quite far apart and we have clearly lost our closest opponent, but now we have Binghamton, said Wolves owner Andreas Johansson. So we definitely made a few changes and tried to even things out over the weekend and during the week and what not, it’s a bit unusual but overall I’m really happy with how it turned out for us.
The league would be an eight-team circuit for next season and had a schedule set before Elmira suddenly announced on July 31 that it would not play in competition this year, even after the team took part in league meetings in May.
We went from eight to seven, so there was really some last-minute stuff coming in that had to be redone, Johansson said. And of course the schedule isn’t perfect if you have an odd number of teams, it always will be.
In the restructured schedule, Watertown will play 59 games, including 29 home games at the Fairgrounds arena. Home games will be played for the time being at 7.30 pm, Sunday games will be played at 3 or 5 pm
The Wolves did not play last season, even after a league schedule was set to start in February after a delay due to precautions taken due to the pandemic.
Watertown was set to open a shortened season against Elmira in Watertown on February 3. After an off-ice incident before the game between several players that day, Elmira never took the ice on what would have been the season opener of the competition. A week later, on February 10, Wolves management then announced that it would not play that season due to concerns about the pandemic.
Last season (season) with that debacle at the end, after the guys spent so much time preparing, Johansson said, it was very difficult and I think it was also difficult for the fans to get that close and even three games in the preseason and then have the rug taken off. … But we can’t wait, our season is getting closer.
Binghamton is an expansion team also owned by Johansson, who bought the franchise off-season. Last season, Binghamton was an American Hockey League town, home to the New Jersey Devils top partner.
I think it’s also a huge step for the league to be in a building like that and be real…almost NHL-level facilities, Johansson said. It brings excitement and it’s really good for Watertown because we’re essentially losing one close opponent and at least replaced it with one that’s getting closer and closer.
When the Devils announced they would be moving their top team to Utica in what was reported as a 10-year partnership deal, an opening was created in Binghamton.
It’s a beautiful building and they have a hockey tradition for more than 40 years, Johansson said. I got a call that the Devils were gone and they were interested in an FPHL team down there and I worked with the rink manager and the county director there and put something together. I never saw myself owning a team other than Watertown, but just the chance there to continue the tradition there, I just couldn’t turn it down.
The FPHL will consist of seven teams this season after Danville dropped out of the league in Illinois, which still includes Danbury, Delaware, Port Huron, Carolina and Columbus (Ga.).
Elmira’s decision not to play this season surprised many, including Johansson.
Let’s say the IDA, the Industrial Development Agency, which is part of the county there, and Robbie Nichols the (team) owner, they just couldn’t come to an agreement to continue the operation of the team, Johansson said. … As far as I know, it was a big surprise for everyone because the original schedule we had was for eight teams.
Wolves’ roster is mostly made up of last season’s roster, including high-scoring forward Fred Hein, as well as previous Watertown players such as Lane King.
The team lost several players who will return to play with Delaware, including Ryan Marker, but Watertown selected three notable former Elmira players in a dispersal draft, including longtime Wolves nemesis Ahmed Mahouz, as well as goalkeeper Joe Young and forward Brendan Hussey.
Previously, the Wolves selected defenders Ben Boukal and Alex Pommerville and forward Scott Coash in the Danville Dashers expansion draw, after completing a deal that sent Marker back to Delaware.
Watertown, again coached by Brent Clarke, will hold its training camp about a week before the regular season kicks off in October, with dates to be announced.
We’ve been pretty active players, Johansson said. We’ve got the usual, we’ve got a few free agents coming in.
The FPHL’s schedule for this season continues into the third week of April, after which the playoffs will follow.
I think we’ll go to Carolina twice, we’ll go to Port Huron two or three times, and I think we’ll go to Columbus just once, Johansson said. But it’s a bit more challenging to put together the schedule, bearing in mind that every team wants to have good weekend dates and at the same time no one really wants to make the longer trips.
The Wolves’ home schedule also includes six games on Sunday, with the first on January 9 against Carolina.
We (the FPHL) had our free agent camp in Chicago this week and we had almost 50 players in attendance and I think the coach signed three, four, maybe even five guys to go on to our heads (training )camp as we get closer, Johansson said. So the tension level is really high and I think the (Watertown) team is undoubtedly the team to beat.
