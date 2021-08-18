Tanner Houck Says Red Sox Have Been ‘Ahead’ About Season Plans





Red Stockings

“I don’t want to take anything from this team, I just want to give.” Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox will pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees on August 17, 2021. Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck threw four innings in his seventh start of the season on Tuesday – a 5-3 loss to the Yankees to Garrett Whitlock after the Yankees jumped on top with three runs in the fifth. Houck has had an intriguing but up and down year in a literal sense – in addition to his seven starts with the Red Sox, he made six starts with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Like many prospects, Houck has spent a lot of time on the Mass Pike. Still, Houck told reporters after Tuesday’s start that he is not frustrated with the way the Red Sox have handled his season. “They’ve been very progressive about everything,” Houck said. “They were great about communication. They’ve been telling me from day one, ‘Hey, you’re going to be a big part of this team.’ “I’ve said it from day one, I don’t want to take anything from this team, I just want to give. … I might get frustrated, but that won’t help anyone. It’s more taxing on you mentally if you do things like this. If you approach it like, ‘It doesn’t matter where I am, as long as I go out there and join in and do the little things that matter, it really doesn’t matter where you are.’” Houck partly attributed his patient thinking to his faith. “I think it’s just to know that there is a bigger plan and that God has a plan for everyone,” he said. “You have to go out a little bit and deal with the blows day after day and see what life brings you. That’s how I really live my whole life by taking these different opportunities when I have them and trying to maximize them. “It’s been a long process of learning to do things that way, but in the long run I think it just helps me as an individual and I think it can help other people individually because it’s a much better lifestyle mentally to be like that.” Houck gave up five hits and two runs in the loss on Tuesday. He has pitched several seven-inning doubleheaders this season, but – again – he credits a steady mindset that helps him adapt to unusual circumstances. “Honestly, I look forward to every time my name is called,” Houck said. “Whether I did it from the bullpen here or there, I obviously did it from the start. It doesn’t matter to me – seven-inning game, nine-inning game, I get excited every time I know I’ve got the ball for the day. It’s a good feeling, and it’s just a different energy to bring to the clubhouse every day to know that as a starter and today is your day. Today is your day to compete and try to help the team win.” Get the latest sports news in Boston Get updates on your favorite Boston teams straight from our newsroom to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/sports/boston-red-sox/2021/08/17/tanner-houck-2021-season-plans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos