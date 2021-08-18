Former Ferris hockey player who enjoys coaching against former team





BIG RAPIDS – Trevor Large is the hockey coach at Canisius, a private school in Buffalo, and has two nonleague games at home against Ferris State for October 29-30.

Those aren’t just two ordinary nonleague games for Large.

He is a former Bulldog and will coach against his former mentor, Bob Daniels A four-year letter winner at Ferris State (2000-04), Large scored a total of 19 goals and 14 assists in 129 career games under the direction of veteran head coach Bob Daniels. In 2001, the team’s most improved player, he helped the Bulldogs capture the 2003 regular season CCHA Championship and the first-ever appearance in an NCAA tournament. Earlier this month, Large was in Ferris State to play in the annual hockey golf outing and spoke to reporters beforehand. “The feeling you get in and around this place is very special for all the alumni to get back together to see your friends and see all your coaches,” said Large. “It’s a special group and a great feeling.” Playing against Daniels and the Bulldogs “is going to be a lot of fun,” said Large. “I’m going to be a little tense that week. My players will know why when I’m a little more intense that week. They know I’m an alum. It’s going to be a blast. I can’t wait to see the Bulldog jersey live again. The chance to play against coach and Ferris will be a special time.” Large became the head coach of the Golden Griffins hockey program after being promoted to the position in April 2017. He is the seventh head coach in school history and fourth at the Division I level. Large took over the reins of the Canisius program after serving three seasons as an assistant to the staff of former head coach Dave Smith. During his time on Main Street, Large was instrumental in the program’s rise within the Atlantic Hockey Association, helping the squad to four appearances in the AHA tournament semifinals and the program’s first regular season title in 2016 -17. Large coached the Griffs to an overall record of 11-6-0 during a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign, culminating in the program’s third appearance in the AHA tournament’s championship game. In his first season as head coach, Large led Canisius to a 19-17-2 overall record and second-place finish in Atlantic Hockey with a 17-11 point in conference play. Before joining Smith’s staff at Canisius, Large spent six seasons at Army West Point (2008-14), where he was the program’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under head coach Brian Riley. Born in Brampton, Ontario, Large received his bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from the State of Ferris in 2004. “The memories for me are walking around campus as a freshman and getting to know people,” said Large. “If you do that, you really know what the university does for everyone. You are alone and away from home and you begin to develop about who you are as a person. “My coaching development didn’t start here, but I learned a lot in my time here from many great coaches with Coach Daniels and Drew Famulak and also with (assistant coaches) Derek LaLonde for two years and Jeff Blashill for two years. It’s clear they’re doing incredible things right now.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/sports/article/Former-Ferris-hockey-player-anxius-to-coach-16393896.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos