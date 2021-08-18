Another knee surgery casts doubt on Roger Federer’s tennis future

Roger Federer’s hopes for a 21st Grand Slam title are fading.

The tennis star said in a video on Instagram that he still needs knee surgery.

“I will be on crutches for many weeks and then out of the game for many months after that,” said Federer.

Federer, 40, said he injured his knee during the grass court season. He was eliminated from Wimbledon in the quarterfinals and did not play in the Olympics.

This year would be Federer’s comeback. He was sidelined for much of 2020 after one of his knees was repaired.

He will miss the US Open, where Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will try to break a three-way tie for the man with the most Grand Slam titles.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic each have 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer said the surgery will give him a “glimmer of hope” to return to the tour, but he is also realistic about his expectations.

“Don’t get me wrong, I know how hard it is at this age to have another surgery right now and try,” Federer said.

After the US Open, the Australian Open would be the next grand slam in 2022.

