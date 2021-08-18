Pass of Fail: Ads will appear on hockey jerseys from 2022





It seems that the day hockey purists feared is almost here: jerseys will have ads from the 2022-2023 season. The sticker on the helmets was the start of an alternative revenue stream that the NHL and owners found attractive due to declining sliding gates thanks to Covid-19. Can the . to confirm @Sportico report that NHL will have jersey ads from the 2022-23 season. The league examined its teams, found the majority in favor, and had formal approval from the Board of Governors. Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) August 17, 2021 The stickers on the helmets were for the most part inconspicuous. However, the ads on the jersey are slightly larger than those on NBA jerseys — they measure three by three and a half inches. Still, the format of the one ad is preferable to what you see on many European hockey league jerseys. They are more similar to what can be found on AHL and ECHL jerseys. The connection that jersey advertising has with the minor leagues and the European leagues may explain some of the fan’s reluctance against the idea. Additional discomfort with the idea comes from the hockey fan philosophy of the sanctity of the hockey jersey and decal on the front. To many, the thought of an Original Six crest sharing a space with, say, a Rogers logo is anathema. Buying a Blues shirt is an ad from the company making up the team and an ad from your fandom. Buying a Blues sweater with a Purina patch (or whatever) on the front is an advertisement of the Blues and an unrelated brand. It’s like driving around in a car with a dealer sticker on the back. You are a billboard for someone else’s product. On the other hand, revenues fell across the NHL thanks to Covid-19, even with fans returning to the building. The NHL needs the revenue that ads provide and so do teams. Full arenas in the 2022-2023 season are a hopeful goal, but with the uncertainty of the delta variant, that is not certain. At worst, the league and team owners need a source of income as insurance. More money also means a higher salary cap, which almost everyone is in favor of right now. What do you say, Game Time readers? Succeed or fail on an advertising patch on hockey shirts in the future?

