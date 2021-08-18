Munich 2022 is still one year to go before the start of the European Championships





The organizers of the European Multisport Championships, to be held in Munich in 2022, have reached a milestone with a series of events in the Bavarian city. The European Championship will take place next year from 11 to 21 August. Several “sports for all” events took place. The historic market square Odeonsplatz in central Munich featured bouldering, featuring German athlete Alma Bestvater, gymnastics and rowing, culminating in a table tennis tournament. German 800 meters specialist Christina Hering and pole vaulter Bo Kanda Lita Baehre took part in the tournament, which had Munich 2022 tickets on offer for the winner. Theresienwiese, which hosts Munich’s famous Oktoberfest folk festival, held a beach volleyball match, while the Olympiapark, built for the 1972 Summer Olympics, hosted a five-kilometer community run with Hering. A virtual 20-kilometer bike race through Zwift, led by German triathlon siblings Franca and Simon Henseleit, was also available. Rower Oliver Zeidler, world champion in men’s single scull, and canoeist Max Lemke, European, world and Olympic champion in the men’s K4 500 meters, swapped disciplines for a race between the pair, which Zeidler narrowly won. The seven athletes attending the celebrations one year ahead are featured in the documentary Class of 22, a monthly series on the lives of athletes on their way to Munich 2022. The European Championships will be held in conjunction with The Roofs Festival of Munich in 2022, and a series of cultural events have been organized to accompany the sports program for one more year. Local bands the Ukelites and Compadre played at Odeonsplatz, while four bands provided live music at the Theatron in Olympiapark and mobile concerts were held elsewhere in the city. The European Championships are expected to feature around 4,400 athletes as nine sports hold their continental championships – athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon. The first edition of this event took place in Glasgow and Berlin in 2018.

