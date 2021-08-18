BCCI wishes Virat Kohli on his 13th birthday of his international debut | Cricket





BCCI took to Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday to wish Indian captain Virat Kohli on the 13th anniversary of his international debut. Exactly 13 years ago, on August 18, 2008, Kohli made his debut in India in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. BCCI described Kohli as one of the best cricketers out there writing: “#OnThisDay in 2008 @imVkohli made his debut in international cricket.13 years later, with 438 international appearances and 22937 runs under his belt, the captain of # TeamIndia one of the best cricketers out there.” The right-hander from Delhi was awarded his India cap after successfully leading India to the U19 World Championship earlier in 2008. Kohli, who opened in all five matches in that Sri Lanka series, did not set the podium on fire, but he wore almost every match and also scored his first fifty in the fourth ODI in Colombo. However, Kohli was dropped for the next few series. He made a comeback in the Sri Lanka tri-series with New Zealand next year. Kohli made his first major contribution for India in the Champions Trophy match against the West Indies later in 2009. His unbeaten 79 gave India an easy win. However, the innings that really gave Kohlis’ career a boost was his 107 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata while chasing a stiff target. The right-hander didn’t look back and continued to deliver remarkable performances in white ball cricket consistently. Kohli made his test debut in the 2011 tour of the West Indies and came into his own when he struck a fight against Australia in Adelaide in 2012. Kohli was put in charge of India after MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket during the 2014-15 tour of Australia. He then took over as India’s captain in all three formats after Dhoni stepped down in 2017. Kohli is currently considered one of the best batsmen in all formats. The India captain has nearly 23 thousand international runs. In 94 Test he has 7,609 runs at an average of 51.41. He has 27 Testtons to his name in red ball cricket. In white ball cricket, he has a much better record. In 254 ODIs, he has 1,2169 runs with an average of 59.07 and a strike rate of 93.17. His 43 hundreds are the most of all current players in ODI cricket. He is just 8 behind Sachin Tendulkars amazing record of 51 tons in ODIs. Kohli has 3159 runs in 90 T20Is with an average of 52.65. However, the most successful Indian Test captain was not at his best in 2021. He is still looking for a big score in the current England series to end a nearly two-year-old century-old drought in the international cricket. Kohli gets his chance when India takes on England in the Third Test at Headingley on August 25.

