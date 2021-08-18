BYU Football: Highlights From Tuesday’s Fall Camp





Credit: BYU photo BYU closed another fall training session on Tuesday. After practicing, BYU released a short highlight clip. You can watch the highlights above and you can read my takeaways and video annotations below. Takeaways First of all, it’s important to mention how little you can draw from a few selected practice highlights. Everything in these videos should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, here are a few things that stood out as I watched this short highlight. 1. Jacob Conover took multiple reps with the first team attack. In previous highlights, Hall had taken the most pictures with those. 2. No Baylor Romney in the video. Remember, this is when it is extra important to remember that this is a very limited video clip. However, it is still worth noting that Romney was not included in the highlights. 3. Wide receiver Chris Jackson. Jackson was named as a spring-time starter and he put some nice reruns on film on Tuesday. Video Notes 00:00 #83 Isaac Rex participates in an isolation exercise, defended by #34 Josh Wilson 00:05 #93 Ethan Erickson participates in isolation exercise, met by #10 Morgan Pyper 00:10 #12 Puka Nacua participates in a pass-catching exercise 00:16 #13 Masen Wake and #76 Harris LaChance participate in a blocking drill 00:22 #18 Kaleb Hayes performs a footwork drill with cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford 00:27 #17 Jacob Conover throws a tunnel screen at #32 Dallin Holker; Holker was immediately met by #33 Ben Bywater 00:32 #17 Jacob Conover throws a perfect ball over center to #83 Isaac Rex; Rex was defended by #23 Theo Dawson 00:40 #17 Matthew Criddle intercepts a pass tipped by #23 Hobbs Nyberg 00:46 #17 Jacob Conover finds #5 Chris Jackson over the middle 00:52 #3 Jaren Hall throws a touchdown to #32 Dallin Holker, defended by #43 Jared Kapisi 00:59 #17 Jacob Conover surrenders to #25 Tyler Allgeier 01:04 #17 Jacob Conover finds #5 Chris Jackson making controversial grab; well defended by #29 Shamon Willis 01:11 #3 Jaren Hall throws to a wide open #36 Talmage Gunther in the end zone

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/byu/football/byu-football-tuesdays-fall-camp-highlights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos