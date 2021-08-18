Tennis Brownstown suffers 4-1 defeat against Jennings County

After starting the season 1-0, the Brownstown boys tennis faced a big and powerful Jennings County team for the home opener on Tuesday.

The Braves fell 4-1 to the Panthers and head coach Donnie Thomas knew it was going to be a tough game as he remembers playing against Jennings County last season when he was head coach at Bedford North Lawrence.

“They’ve hardly lost anyone, they’ve gotten size and they can hit the ball hard on their serve, which we weren’t used to, so we struggled to get the ball back,” said Thomas.

On one hit, Ethan Davis lost to Owen Law 6-0, 6-0 and on three hits, Smith Hackman lost to Alex Leach 7-5, 6-0.

Bryce Reasor and Connor Gwin lost 6-3, 6-1 on one double to Jacob Vogel and Justin Ramey, and Ethan Garland and Grant Elliot lost 6-4, 6-2 on two doubles to Greyson Jackson and Ryan Schuck.

“Doubles started out pretty good, especially on two doubles,” Thomas said. “They were leading 3-2 in that first set and then made a lot of mistakes. I thought they played quite well, but these guys just hit the ball harder. I thought it was difficult for us.”

The lone win for the Braves came at number 2 singles where Pierson Wheeler defeated Jansen McDonald 6-3, 6-0.

Wheeler believes his slice service was a major reason why he was victorious.

“My slice service was pretty good,” Wheeler said. “Getting in every time, no double faults, and he just couldn’t return it that well.”

Wheeler is now 2-0 of the season on two basehits. He won 6-2, 7-5 against Madison on Monday.

“It feels pretty good,” Wheeler said. “In practice, we look good.”

Thomas thinks Wheeler played much better on Tuesday than Monday.

On Monday, Wheeler lobbed the ball and then came to the net, but his opponent just lobbed it back over Wheeler’s head, which is why the second set was such a tight score.

On Tuesday, Wheeler’s opponent didn’t like to lob, so he could use the same strategy and make it more effective.

“He hit the ball harder with a lot more aggressiveness,” Thomas said. “He didn’t make any wrong choices. He did much better there tonight.”

Thomas is moving forward for Brownstown and looking to see his doubles teams improve at the net.

Just as Jennings County was able to dominate the net in doubles last night, Thomas hopes his four doubles players can learn from that and do the same.

“They don’t have to hit hard, just put it where they aren’t,” Thomas said. “I just want them to get to that point. I’ve told them, ‘The guys who get the net are the guys who are going to win.'”

Despite Tuesday’s loss, Wheeler thinks the Brownstown team is in good shape for the rest of the season.

He likes what he sees in practice and believes that as time goes by and players improve, the Braves should be just fine.

“I think we look pretty good,” Wheeler said. “I think we should be pretty good.”

Brownstown returns to the courts in North Harrison at 5 p.m. Thursday