Owner of hockey arena Walpole is accused of sexual assault | Local news
WRENTHAM The owner of a Walpole hockey arena is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was a coach at one of his summer hockey camps.
Robert Barletta, 51, who owns Rodman Arena, pleaded not guilty in Wrentham court last week on charges including assault with a view to rape. He was released without bail.
The alleged attack took place on Aug. 3 at his home in Walpole while his wife and children were away, according to a police report.
The alleged victim told police that she and another woman, 20, who also worked at the camp, shared a bedroom in the basement of Barlettas’ home because it was closer to the ice rink than their homes, the report said.
On the night of the alleged attack, Barletta and a friend went out to dinner and returned drunk with food for the two women, the report said.
Barletta allegedly gave alcohol to the women and all of them drank McGillicuddy and drank hard seltzer, the alleged victim told police.
She claimed that during a game of beer pong, Barletta repeatedly told her to take her pants off if she hit the center cup, but he eventually stopped.
At one point, they all went to the garage to get more alcohol when Barletta disappeared, according to the report.
The alleged victim found him upstairs in his bedroom, where he reportedly grabbed her by the arms, pushed her onto the bed and sat on top of her, the report said.
Barletta is said to have kissed her neck and told her you were so (expletively) hot before the woman could free herself and text the other woman, according to the report.
I thought I was going to be raped, she told the police.
The women stayed in the house for the rest of the night, and the alleged assault was reported to police three days later.
Barlettas attorney Curt Bletzer of Brighton said on Tuesday his client vehemently denies the allegations.
I can tell you the allegations are not true, Bletzer said, adding that the alleged attack did not take place.
I have known him for many years. He has done so much for the community, Bletzer said.
Barletta and his wife Christine founded the RB Foundation, a charitable organization that provides financial aid to families in need in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Bletzer said the charity has raised millions of dollars for families.
He’s just a great guy, Bletzer said.
The Rodman Arena is home to numerous high school hockey clubs, select programs, skill development camps, and prominent amateur tournaments.
During his arraignment on Aug. 9, Barletta pleaded innocent to charges of assault for rape, assault and battery, charges against a person of the opposite sex and two charges of giving liquor to a person under the age of 21, according to court records. .
He was released on personal identification and ordered not to have contact with the two women.
He is due to appear in court again in October for a preliminary trial.
David Linton can be reached at 508-236-0338.
