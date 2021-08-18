The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are going in opposite directions

Look, you never want to over react to one baseball game — or in this case, two games in one day — but after watching the New York Yankees win the Boston Red Sox in a doubleheader on Tuesday and see Boston pass by percentage. points in the standings, the obvious conclusion remains: the Yankees are on the rise, while the Red Sox are in big trouble.

Ten takeaways from the doubleheader, leaving the Yankees at 68-52 (.567 win percentage) and the Red Sox at 69-53 (.566) — and both teams level with the Oakland Athletics (68-52 ) for the two wild cards.

1. It’s always nice to see how the broadcasters in their hometown react to these kinds of games. The Red Sox announcers became increasingly depressed as the night wore on and the Red Sox continued to leave runners on base in the 2-0 loss in the nightcap, while the Yankees announcers were predictably giddy in the win.

Paul O’Neill: “Who would have believed that when you get back 10 games in mid-July you would pass the Boston Red Sox. What a great day for the Yankees here.”

The Yankees and Red Sox are even in the standings after NYY was 10.5 GB BOS on July 6 It’s the third-largest deficit that any team has cleared in the entire rivalry 1978: Yankees clear 14 gram deficit (year of Bucky Dent HR) 1949: Red Sox clears the 12 gram deficit h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/k8gkTct7lU ESPN Stats and Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 18, 2021

David Cone: “The worm has turned. The Yankees are on notice. They’re back.”

Hey, they’re not wrong. On July 25, after losing the series finale at Fenway Park, the Yankees were nine games behind the first Red Sox. Since July 26, the Yankees have gone 17-5, the best record in the majors, while the Red Sox have gone 8-14.

Making up nine matches in just over three weeks is unbelievable. Books were written about the famous pennant race of 1978 when the Yankees played 14 games in mid-July and rallied to win the division — but it took them two months to catch up, not 22 games. Yes, the Red Sox are still in a good position, but it’s a daunting mental blow to lose all that ground to the Yankees (let alone leave the first place Tampa Bay Rays by five games).

2. New York rookie starter Luis Gil was the story of the second game, throwing 4 scoreless innings to become the first pitcher to start his major league career with three straight scoreless starts. For years we’ve heard about all these pitchers in the Yankees farming system with big arms, and now we finally have one that contributes to the big league team. Gil, as the old-timers used to say, has electric stuff, with a fastball that major leaguers have struggled with, only 3-for-22 so far, all singles.

In modern vernacular, that means a moving fastball in the high-spin zone. “His fastball is playing up,” Yankees first baseman Luke Voit said after the game. “Looks like it has a little extra life in the zone. What I love about him is his swagger. He’s confident. He never slows down, which is great.”

Really, the Yankees only turned to Gil out of desperation. Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery ended up on the COVID-19 injury list and Domingo German on the regular injury list. The Yankees skipped Deivi Garcia — who started the postseason in 2020 but struggled at Scranton with a 7.08 ERA — and went with Gil, who was only slightly better with a 5.64 ERA in eight Triple-A starts. Control was his biggest problem with 23 walks in 30 innings, but he has done better in the majors with seven over 15 innings.

Anyway, as Voit said, Gil has provided a great — and surprising — lift. And if he continues to throw enough punches, Gil becomes a force in the long run.

3. The biggest out of the second game came in the top of the sixth inning when the Red Sox had runners on first and third base with two outs. Brett Gardner made a nice slide on Hunter Renfroe’s single to left-center to prevent the lead runner from scoring. Bobby Dalbec was next, hitting a soft liner back to pitcher Wandy Peralta, who tossed the ball, scrambled after the ball as it bounced to third baseline, spun and made a perfect throw to Voit at first base.

“When it hits him, I’m like, ‘Oh, shit,'” Voit said. “And then I thought, I don’t know where this throw is going, and he made the throw of his life.”

Or perhaps the biggest out came in the fifth, when Peralta came in and faced Rafael Devers with the bases loaded and two outs. He gave Devers a soft grounder to second base to hold onto the 2-0 lead. The point here: Wandy Peralta gets big outs for the Yankees.

4. It will be interesting to see how Aaron Boone handles things when Anthony Rizzo returns from the COVID-19 IL. Rizzo has been out since Aug. 7, and he took punch training between games, the first time he’s done that since landing on the IL. Rizzo said he felt the effects of the coronavirus while in quarantine. “It sucked,” he told reporters. “Achy and tired. I’d just get up and try to move and get tired and everything hurts.”

When he returns, Rizzo will see Voit back in the lineup. Voit returned from the injured list on August 8, hitting .243/.317/.486 with three homeruns and nine RBI’s in 10 games.

Voit argued for playing time after the game.

“I was top-10 MVP last year and I’ve been a great player for this organization for the past three years,” he said. “I’m not going down. I want to play. Of course I know it will be difficult with Rizzo, but I deserve to play as much as him. I led the league in home runs last year. I feel really good still once.”

Boone has said he will look at it day by day, but one solution is to play Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield and use Voit as the designated batter. Stanton played rightfield with Aaron Judge as the designated batter, the eighth time he has started in the outfield since July 30, having previously not played there at all. With Joey Gallo able to handle midfield, be sure to look for plenty of Stanton-Gallo-Judge lineups when Rizzo returns.

5. Speaking of Stanton, yes, Yankees fans are frustrated with the strikeouts and lack of home run production. He hit his 19th in the second game, a huge 441-foot blast from Nathan Eovaldi, from a 0-2 curveball. It wasn’t a terrible throw, at the bottom of the zone, but Stanton went down and waved it out. With a .263/.361/.458 line in 2021, Stanton was more good than great, but he is certainly capable of being great for 40 games away. He’s a big — literally — component if the Yankees want to maintain a wildcard position and even chase the Rays.

140 m from Big G pic.twitter.com/B0z1dyMj2v New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2021

6. Not to miss Tuesday’s first game, but the Red Sox also had their chances there. Trailing 5-3 in the seventh, they loaded the bases against Jonathan Loaisiga on three basehits with no outs. It looked like the Yankees bullpen was headed for a late game meltdown, but Boone let Loaisiga into the game. Pinch hitter Travis Shaw hit a hard liner — 100 mph — right to left fielder, and Loaisiga then fanned out Enrique Hernandez and Renfroe for the save of two innings. Chad Green closed the second game. But Loaisiga was the team’s best reliever and Boone will continue to use him late into the games, be it the eighth or the ninth inning. And it wouldn’t be surprising if the combination of Loaisiga and Green Aroldis leads Chapman on the close-up chart when Chapman returns from the IL.

7. The Red Sox have made some intriguing defensive decisions with the return of Kyle Schwarber. Dalbec started the first game at first base, despite his continued struggle at the plate. (And Shaw, who had just claimed waivers, started the second.) Renfroe played the midfield in the first game, while Jarren Duran started there in the second game. Alex Verdugo played both games on the left and JD Martinez on the right, with Schwarber at DH. Meanwhile, Hernandez, who was called up to Duran in the first three months, is excellent defensively in midfield, now at second base.

Of course the Red Sox have run this through all of their computers and have come up with this tuning to be what they feel is most optimal; but they’ve made themselves worse on right field and worse on midfield (at least if Renfroe plays there) without solving the offensive problem at first base. They’re clearly, at least for now, more comfortable with Martinez in the outfield than with Schwarber at first base — and there’s a reason why Martinez has mostly been a DH in recent years.

8. The Red Sox’s attack wasn’t that bad during this 8-14 period, with .276/.347/.445 averaging 4.54 runs per game. Not good; not terrible. They need to make sure Verdugo is going to add some depth to the lineup. He has only had two home runs in his last 50 games.

9. Rookie Garrett Whitlock — claimed from the Yankees in the off-season in the Rule 5 draft — has been a bullpen weapon for the Red Sox all season, but he’s now engaged in two of his last three appearances. He had a blown save against the Rays last week, then was defeated in Tuesday’s first game when he walked several batters and both came to score. It could be nothing, but let’s see if he hits the wall a little while crawling towards the 60-inning mark.

10. So yeah, a good day for the Yankees — but there’s still a lot of baseball to play. As Boone said: “Basically, it’s nice that we’re in a position where we’re in control of what we do, we’re in control of our season, but we haven’t done anything yet.”

The other bottom line: Never leave the Yankees for dead — as ready as you would have been to bury them back on July 4.

ESPN stats and information contributed to this story.