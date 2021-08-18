India vs England: I know the opposition will come back hard, but if we stick with our cricket brand it really doesn’t matter what they’re up to, says Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Battle Legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian team on their emphatic 151 run victory against England in the second Test at Lords, which gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 5 Test series.In a recorded video, in which Sachin answered questions journalists sent him, Tendulkar praised: Virat Kohlic and his team for their commitment and determinationGoing into Day 5, a draw was the most likely outcome, but the final result showed how much each member of the team believed they could win the test. India had been denied a win in the first Test due to persistent rain, but they would not be denied again.

Mohammed Shami (56*) and Jasprit Bumrah (34*) added 89 runs for the ninth wicket when Kohli declared the Indian second innings at 298/8 after nine pitches were thrown in the second session on Day 5, giving England a goal of 272 runs in 60 overs.

When asked if India could have announced earlier, instead of playing a few overs after lunch as well, and what the thought process was behind that, Tendulkar said, Yes, possibly yes. If I was there I might have gotten them a few overs before lunch so the openers would have to go up and down it’s quite a walk to the locker room so the openers have to go up get ready quickly run down and play two overs and then go back and come back. So that kind of mentality, no opener likes to do that. I might have done that and if there had been a partnership you might have gotten those three to four extra overs. But Virat had other plans. On a lighter note, you saw what happened to both openers, right? Uppar neeche jaake thoda sans chadd gaya tha, dono zero pe out huye. (The going up and down seems to have reached the openers, they have to pant a bit and both were rejected for zero)

KL Rahul made his comeback in the Indian team and in fact scored the third choice opener, after Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal. by England captain Joe Root.

But it was India’s fast bowlers who really won the Test for India. Finishing England in their own backyard for $120 in their second innings is no small feat. The four fast bowlers (Ishant, Shami, Bumrah, Siraj) took all 10 England wickets between them. Siraj was the bowlers’ pick in England’s second innings, taking 4/32, while Bumrah had numbers of 3/33.

Rahul was named Man of the Match for his brilliant century in India’s first innings. When asked if he thought the choice of Man of the Match was the right one, Tendulkar, who had scored his first Test Century at Old Trafford in Manchester in 1990, said that I thought KL Rahul hit brilliantly, he was fantastic. But Siraj’s role was just as crucial, he got 8 wickets in a match, and to finish so strong he came and got those crucial wickets on the last day, important too. They are both Indians, I would say joint. Hamaare pas rehna chahiye (the price should stay with us, that’s what matters).

I thoroughly enjoyed the cricket you played: Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli and his men

On the Indian lower order batsmen who make useful contributions and don’t throw away their wickets, Tendulkar said, see in both Test matches, our tailenders have hit well. In the first test match, Jadeja was there and if you remember I had posted a tweet saying that Bumrah had played the shot of his life pulling Sam Curran over a square leg for a six. That was a brilliant shot.

But at Lords, that partnership, with a lower order of about 100 plus runs, that changed the game. Who would have thought on the fourth night that we would get to 270 and then put the pressure back on the English team and close the game so emphatically. I loved seeing how that aggression, spring in their legs was something, fast bowlers attacking, eye to eye contact and hostility. It wasn’t just josh (passion), it was also hosh (clearness of thought). So that combination worked. You saw what Bumrah did. Bumrah came to Ollie Robinson for the wicket, threw a couple of bouncers and that slower, top-class ball where Robinson had no idea what had happened to him. Those kinds of moments when you clearly outsmart your opponent, stay with you for a long time. But those batting partnerships got us back in the game, Tendulkar added.

Indian relied on their pace bowling quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj to deliver with the ball. There were raised eyebrows when Ravichandran Ashwin was not selected in the playing XI at Lords, where the surface would help spinners. But the pacers threw superbly in tandem and continued to take regular wickets to propel India to victory.

Tendulkar has partly credited the IPL for transforming the Indian pace bowling attack, saying: With our fast bowlers, I think it’s the strength of the bank. What I think the IPL has done is that the IPL has brought us into contact with many young people. There are a number of eyeballs following these youngsters. And now I think there is more awareness of their nutrition, training methods, their discipline, focus, everything has come together. These aren’t one of those things that happen on their own, you have to earn these things and here’s a big congratulations to our fast bowling unit and coaching staff. Everyone put a lot of effort into it and got things done. This is, I think, as a unit, maybe the best fast bowling unit in the world today and they deserve that title in my opinion because they bowled really well in foreign conditions where spinners don’t have much help, the fast bowlers have given up their hands in the air and turned the whole game upside down. And there have been match-winning spells. It’s not about bowling 35-40 overs and then getting 5 wickets, I think they did that in quick succession so I think they deserve all the accolades and the celebrations that go around the Indian team, they deserve it.

Sachin Tendulkar was part of India’s 2007 test series victory in England. That was the last time India won a test series on English soil.

Responding to a question from TimesofIndia.com about what message he would like to give to the Indian team, Tendulkar said: To win matches you need good partnerships while hitting, and to get 20 wickets you also need to bowl well in partnerships. . I know the opposition will come back, and they’ll try hard to come back, but as long as we stick to our cricket brand, what we want to achieve there, it really doesn’t matter what they’re up to. I really enjoyed the brand of cricket that you have played. Kehte hain na ki josh achcha tha magar josh ke saath hosh hota hai toh results aur bhi achche lagte hain (They say the passion was good, but along with the passion, if there is clarity of thought, the results are usually even better) . I enjoy the way you play, all the best.

The only thing Indian bowlers will have to figure out to enter the rest of the three Tests in the series is how to get the England captain and arguably the best batsman in the English team right now, Joe Root, out early. to get. In the 2 Tests played so far, Root has scored 386 runs, averaging 128.6. He already has 2 centuries and fifty to his name for this series and a highest score of 180*. He is currently the highest scorer of the series to date, ahead of KL Rahul, who has 244 runs.

The impact Root has had can also be understood by the fact that there are only 3 English batsmen in the top 10 run scorers so far (Root, Bairstow and Burns).

When asked by TimesofIndia.com how Indian bowlers plan to fire Joe Root early, Tendulkar said: Joe Root is a busy player, he’s someone who likes to turn the strike, he plays a few balls and then he’s looking for a bachelor here or there and if you give him space, he sends it to a third man or knocks it off the back foot. I might say come on tighter lines, to make sure the outfield players don’t allow him to pick singles, to let him play big shots beforehand. I know he’s not taking a lot of risks, he won’t go over the top, but at least he shouldn’t pick those cheeky singles. So when he’s going to hit the ball hard, the hands move a little bit away from the body to generate power and that’s where you have a chance to knock him off. So I’d say come tighter lines and fielders should be tighter too, easy singles shouldn’t be available.

The third test of the series starts on 25 August at Headingley in Leeds.