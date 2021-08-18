John Ehret looks set to continue district dominance – Crescent City Sports

When it comes to District 8-5A, it has been virtually no contest as John Ehret has dominated the competition for several years now.

The Patriots went to the State Championship in Class 5A in 2015 and were No. 2 in the 5A playoffs a year ago.

Ehret won Class 4A state titles in 1981 and 1985.

The level of excellence should continue for Ehret in 2021.

Last year was a great season, Rogers said. COVID was a job to dodge. Just getting on the field was phenomenal. I am proud of what we have been able to do.

While the Patriots have graduated many outstanding players, including some who are now playing at the next level, the closet is certainly not empty.

Ehret returns 16 starters, including eight on each side of the football.

Junior quarterback Royal Falgout (5-8, 175) is back and will be solid.

It’s important that your quarterback returns, Rogers said. It is extremely important to be successful. Royal has the ability to create plays. He won’t get upset when it comes time to make it happen.

The Patirots have senior Aami Cargo (5-10, 188) returning, along with senior Eian Edwards providing depth. Edwards was with Istrouma last season, but has returned to Ehret, where he was originally. Cargo was previously committed to New Mexico, but has reopened its recruiting process.

Senior wide receiver Zavion Thomas (6-0, 175) is a Louisville commit.

Thomas is a special talent, Rogers said. Everyone is impressed by his speed, but he is just a great football player. He has been playing since childhood. He can catch it as well as anyone I’ve had. I am impressed with his knowledge of the game and he is very coachable. He is a true leader.

Senior Kenneth Johnson (6-3, 190) joined from Karr last year and is ready to play well for the Patriots, while sophomore Charles Coleman (5-9, 160) returns after starting as a freshman a year ago.

Up front, the Patriots have a few shiners in senior Kahlil Coleman (6-3, 300) and sophomore Khayree Lee (6-4, 345). Daniel Edmonson and Joshua Johnson are also returning, giving the Patriots a very good offensive front.

Coleman is a three-year starter and Lee has a great future ahead of us, Rogers said. I would say that the attack line is the strength of our attack. You have to be tough in the trenches and have experience and we have both.

Up front in defense, senior Koruth Wilson (6-1, 240) returns to anchor the line of defense. Kavonte Roussell (6-0, 257) and Cameron Holden also return from last season, giving the Patriots a formidable front.

We’re returning three out of four from last year, Rogers said. We have a lot of experience up front, just like in the attack.

At linebacker, junior Jerzey Brown (6-0, 220) is outstanding. Eric Davis is a young player with promise.

We’re young as a linebacker, but we’re explosive and can run, Rogers said. Brown and Davis can run, but they are also physical.

A few outstanding players return in the secondary, including sophomore Wardell Mack (5-10, 170) and junior Jamari Black (5-7, 165). Sophomore Raemon Mosby (5-10, 168) and sophomore Armani Cargo (5-10, 153) are also expected to start.

We’re still young, but we have experience in secondary, Rogers said. Black started out as a freshman. All our players can run in the back.

The schedule is tough.

The Patriots open up against some tough opponents on the road in East St. John and Zachary before the Patriots receive Archbishop Shaw.

East St. John is a good opponent and last year they ended our season, Rogers said. Zachary is an elite program. Shaw has improved a lot. We try hard to plan in advance to get tougher and improve. If you can get some wins, it will definitely help your powerpoints. We want to play against quality opponents early and we will.

District 8-5A starts against rival West Jefferson and at Chalmette, against arguably the two main challengers to Ehrets supremacy in the district.

Home games with Bonnabel and Riverdale follow before the Patriots travel to Metairie to face East Jefferson and Grace King. The regular season ends against Higgins.

Our district is improving, Rogers said. It’s good for the competition. It was phenomenal to have four teams in the playoffs last year. I think the league has made a big step forward. That is a credit to the coaching. East Jeff and West Jeff have made strides and are good and Chalmette is always a challenge.

With an experienced team and talent, the prospects for the Patriots are pretty good.

In my mind, I think the sky is the limit for this team, Rogers said. If we can stay healthy, limit turnover and create turnover, we can do big things and make a lot of noise in the playoffs.

