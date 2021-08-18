Pickleball court proposed at Hoberman tennis courts | News, Sports, Jobs

LOCK HAVEN – Pickleball courts are possible in the future of Hoberman Park.

The sport of paddle, which combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis, is popular among city and county residents, according to Paul Ballat and Ron Haffley.

Haffley and Ballat attended Monday night’s council meeting to discuss converting four tennis courts at Hoberman Park into eight pickleball courts.

Both men join a pickleball club, which has 50 members, and said the tennis courts are in poor condition and underused.

Haffley and his wife, Sherry, lead the group that gathers to play at various locations in Clinton and Center counties. Haffley told the board they average between 27-28 players per meeting.

The couple attended the meeting after the congregation received an email from Dr. Jenny Boyle, member of the pickleball team. Boyle said:

“I am a retired resident who has joined the pickleball craze. We have a group led by Ron and Sherry Haffley with dozens of people who enjoy playing this game. Unfortunately, we do not have enough facilities to accommodate all interested players.

“There are tennis courts in Hoberman Field that can be converted into eight pickleball courts. I wonder if there is money available and/or if we can ask for money to rehabilitate these courts? Our players are active members of the community and would appreciate any information you can give us.”

Councilor Steve Stevenson said he thought it would be a project worth exploring.

“I’ve seen it and it looks nice. There is interest … I’ve also received comments about it,’ said Stevenson.

Mayor Joel Long agreed with Stevenson, adding that the project would take time. He said improvements to Hoberman Park are included in the city’s five-year plan.

Councilor Douglas Byerly said he had previously spoken with Haffley about the proposed pickleball courts.

“These people are respected in the community. This is what we are looking for”, said Byerly.

After his talk, he spoke with city planner Abbey Roberts and public works director Tony Stopper.

Byerly said Stopper and his department are interested in assisting with the project, whether it’s temporary repairs or completely resurfacing the project. However, it is not in the 2021 budget.

Losing the four tennis courts wouldn’t hurt the area’s sport, Long said. “It’s not like there aren’t other places that have access to tennis courts.”

Roberts said city officials are starting preliminary designs for Hoberman Park, which could include the courts. However, construction would not begin until 2023 or 2024, he said.

Haffley told the borough he spoke to an area contractor who said paving over the courts — a space measuring 120 by 160 feet — would cost about $36,000.

“If we could do that, we could potentially paint lines and use portable nets up to 3-4 years later,” he said.

Councilor Alex Di Costanzo asked if the city could make minor repairs to make the tracks temporarily playable.

“That’s a possibility, if only they could make it playable,” said Haffley.

Haffley asked if the council could accept donations to the project to which the majority of the council replied: “We can’t, you can.”

Haffley and Ballat said the pickleball group might consider raising funds themselves and come to the board for approval on the project in the future.

City manager Gregory Wilson told the couple to stay in touch with Community Life director Kasey Campbell. He added that the project itself would also involve Stopper and Roberts if grants were used.

Roberts told the USA City Council Pickleball has a small grant for available equipment, and DCNR and DCED may have grants that can be used for the project as well.

Stevenson said the project may also be forwarded to the city’s recreation committee for further review.

“It’s an underutilized space and speaking for myself, I’d love to see it,” Long said about the project. “Start working with Kasey and let’s see where it goes.”

No action point has been taken with regard to the potential project.

All councilors attended Monday’s meeting in the council chambers and were streamed live on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Council will hold its next meeting on Monday, August 23 at 7 p.m.