Brewers vs. Cardinals – Game Recap – August 17, 2021

NS. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team when the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Burnes (8-4) gave up two hits and two walks and struckout three in six innings. He is 6-0 in his last 13 starts and has not lost to San Diego since May 25.

Every time he steps up the hill, you have that confidence, knowing it’s probably going to be a good day for us, Wong said. He does have that a bit about him. When he comes in from the bullpen, you can tell he’s confident, and we kind of feed on it.

Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams each threw an inning of relief before Josh Hader threw the ninth inning to earn his 24th save in 25 chances.

Milwaukee is 41-20 on the road and 16-2 in the last 18 games away from American Family Field this season.

Adam Wainwright (11-7) gave up only two runs in six innings, despite giving up nine hits and two walks.

That’s baseball, Wainwright said. Sometimes those same throws, the same balls get slapped and they go straight to someone and you are a hero. And sometimes they don’t and you’re the goat, you’re the loser.

The loss breaks a six-game streak for the Cardinals and a four-start winning streak for Wainwright. This game was the first of 13 in the past seven weeks between the Brewers and Cardinals, who sit 11 games behind Milwaukee in the NL Central but four behind San Diego for the second wildcard spot.

They’re going to have to win a lot of baseball games and that includes beating ourselves to get back into it, Burnes said of the Cardinals. Their path into the post season is through us, so this is clearly a big run not only for them, but for us to continue playing good baseball.

Milwaukee left 13 runners behind and lost one more when Wong was thrown out at the plate and scored from second base on Eduardo Escobar’s first inning to a single into left field.

Wong gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead with a two-out bloop double into left field that fell between Tyler ONeill, Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa, then scored Rowdy Telez in the top of the second inning.

Omar Narvez drove in Christian Yelich with a double down the right field line to make it 2-0.

Tommy Edman broke Burne’s no-hit bid with a single to left field in the fifth inning. Paul Goldschmidt followed with a single in midfield to move Edman into third place. Burnes then popped out Nolan Arenado and Tyler ONeill into foul territory to end the threat and the inning.

ENDURANCE

Wainwright’s outing was his 350th career start, making him the 22nd player in MLB history to make at least 350 starts with one franchise. Jesse Haines, Bob Gibson and Bob Forsch also delivered the feat with the Cardinals.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brouwers: RHP Janel Gustave (COVID-19) is ready to go on a drug addiction assignment as soon as Friday. Manager Craig Counsell said he should have a bullpen session while the team is in St. Louis.

Cardinals: Placed Dylan Carlson (right wrist sprain) on 10-day injured list retroactive to August 14. He was originally in the starting line-up, but was scratched after experiencing pain from taking swings on Mondays. OR Austin Dean was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to fill Carlson’s roster place. RHP Miles Mikolas (tight forearm right) is scheduled to start against Pittsburgh on Pirates. Mikolas missed all of 2020 and only made one start in 2021.

NEXT ONE:

Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.26 ERA) has a 1.85 ERA over his last 15 starts. He will face Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.65 ERA) who is 3-6 with a 5.21 ERA in 13 career starts against Milwaukee.

