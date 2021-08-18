Girls and boys under 15 take center stage with impressive performances – Cricket Scotland

Gary Heatly wraps up the latest Pathways promotion

Scotland’s under-15 girls and boys have been in action for the past week and it’s clear to see that there’s a lot of great talent coming through the ranks.

The girls were down south at the Malvern Festival led by head coach Kathryn Whyte and last Wednesday they started off perfectly.

Leading in game one of the four T20’s, Norfolk made 123-9 and Niamh Robertson-Jack of Grange CC took 4-18.

Niamh Muir of Dumfries CC 45 did not out – while there were 32 extras – as the Scots reached 126-0 and won by 10 wickets.

The second game that day saw Scotland face off against Kent and it was a much tighter affair.

As lead batter, Stewarts Melville CC’s Emma Walsingham made 45 not out, while Shaikh was back on form with 36 not out when they scored 133-3.

The bowling and fielding was then very good from Scotland as they limited Kent to 118-6 in response, Walsingham the bowlers’ pick 4-10 in a 15-run triumph.

On Thursday, in game three, Scotland batted first and was limited to 98 all-out by Berkshire, Robertson-Jack who made 20 and Muir 19.

However, as on the previous afternoon, the bowling and fielding was excellent and Gala CC bred Maisie Maceira, who also plays for Carlton CC, took the stunning 5-1 out of 1.5 overs.

All of this meant that Berkshire was thrown all-out for 68, meaning Scotland won by 37 runs and kept their positive run going.

And they made it four out of four in Festival T20 games later that day when they beat Norfolk.

This time, Scotland was bowling first, limiting their opponents to 88-7, with Forfarshires Kirsty McColl and Maceira taking two wickets each.

Maceira then came into play with the bat in response, hitting 23 and was supported by Robertson-Jack with 16 not out as the Scots came home with four wickets.

Last Friday, before returning home, the squad ended their journey south with a 40-overs-a-side game with Kent.

McColl and Imogen Campbell of Carlton CC both took two wickets as the England side was bowled out first for 107 at bats.

Shaikh made 29 in response, but the team was all out to lose 81.

Meanwhile, at Norton CC, the Under-15s Scotland boys faced Durham in a match of two on Thursday and Friday.

Durham batted first and the Scottish bowlers started well, Watsonians CC’s Farhan Khan and Ethan Ramsay (Hook & Newham CC) both took wickets to leave their opponents 10-2 down.

Harry Armstrong of Stewarts Melville CC took another wicket and at lunch on day one Durham was 146-3.

Ramsay got two more in the afternoon and then Carlton’s Max Dulisse took the main wicket of Durham’s batter’s set for 94.

There was then a run-out and then three wickets for Gordonians CCs Adi Hegde while Durham was all out with 222.

In Scotland’s response, Ramsay was off early but Hegde made 48 and at the end of the day they were at 89-2 with Armstrong and Old Northamptonians skipper Jamie Dunk in the fold.

The next morning Armstrong fell before 30 to leave them 100-3 and then Clydesdale CC’s Bahadar Esakhiel (18) and Dunk (39) went on to make it 159-5.

The Scots finished 191 all-out in their first innings, then started Durham’s second inning as they had the first.

Ramsay and Khan took early wickets to leave Durham 0-2 and 31 runs ahead.

In the end they came to 110-6, a 141-run lead, and the game ended in a draw.

Scotland’s under-15 girls’ and boys’ teams are pictured