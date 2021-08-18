Area football scrimmage action kicks off Wednesday – Crescent City Sports





A pair of teams with multiple state championship titles in the past decade, along with another team that has recently played in three state title games, will begin area team scrimmages on Wednesday. John Curtis Christian, who has captured 26 state titles, will travel to Hunter Stadium at 5 p.m. to compete against an improved St. Pauls team. Patriots head coach JT Curtis is just two wins away from the magical 600 for his career, while Ken Sears is a veteran squad. Archbishop Rummel, who has won three state championships since 2012, will host an extremely talented Ponchatoula squad at Joe Yenni Stadium at 5 p.m. The Raiders are young but always dangerous under Nick Monica, while Hank Tierney has his best team since joining the Green Wave. De La Salle, who has played in state championships in three of the last four years, travels to Hoss Memtsas Stadium to take on West Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. in an intriguing matchup as De La Salle graduate Graham Jarrott in his freshman year at his alma mater, while Buccaneers coach Willie Brooks is also a De La Salle graduate and previously worked as an assistant coach with the Cavaliers. In other Wednesday matchups, Abramson Sci Academy, who didn’t play last season, will travel to Muss Bertolino Stadium at 5:30 p.m. to play a soaring program in Kenner Discovery. New football program ML King Charter takes on John F. Kennedy and coach Lynarise Elpheage at 5 p.m. at the Pan American Stadium. Salmen makes the trip to St. Bernard Parish to fight Chalmette at Bobby Nuss Stadium and John F. Kennedy faces ML King Charter at Pan American Stadium at 5pm. Area Scrimmage Schedule (subject to change)

Wednesday

John Curtis Christian at St. Pauls, 5pm at Hunter Stadium

ponchatoula vs. Rummel, 5 p.m. at Joe Yenni Stadium

Salmen in Chalmette, 5:45 PM at Bobby Nuss Stadium

ML King Charter vs. John F. Kennedy, 5:00 PM at Pan American Stadium

Abramson Sci Academy vs. Kenner Discovery, 5:30 PM at Muss Bertolino Stadium

De La Salle at West Jefferson, 5:30 PM at Hoss Memtsas Stadium Thursday

Albany in Fontainebleau, 6pm on the FHS practice field

Brother Martin vs. Covington, 5:00 PM at Lakeshore

Donaldsonville vs. Carver, 5pm at Joe Brown Stadium

Jewel Sumner at Independence, 5 p.m.

St Amant vs. Higgins, 5:00 PM at Hoss Memtsas Stadium

St. Charles Catholic at University High, 5 p.m.

Archbishop Shaw in Mandeville, 5:30 PM at Sid Theriot Stadium

Belle Chasse at Pearl River, 5:30 PM

Boeker T. Washington (NO) vs. Warren Easton, 5:30 p.m. at Pan American Stadium

Northshore with Archbishop Hannan, 5:30 p.m.

Douglas vs. Southern Lab, 6:00 PM at Mumford Stadium

Hahnville in St. James, 6:00 PM

Holy Cross in Newman, 6pm at Lupine Field

John Ehret in Destrehan, 6 p.m.

Karr in East St. John, 6pm at Keller Stadium

Riverdale at St. Martins Episcopal, 6pm

Slidell at Walker (BR), 6 p.m.

Varnado at Loranger, 6:00 pm

West St. John at Lutcher, 6:00 PM

Madison Prep vs. Jesuit, 6:30pm at John Ryan Stadium

Riverside Academy vs. Ellender, 6:30pm in South Terrebonne

Ascension Catholic on Country Day, 6:30 pm

East Feliciana on St Helena, 7pm

St. Augustine in Carencro, TBA Friday

Livingston Collegiate vs. Sophie B. Wright, 5pm at Joe Brown Stadium

Amite in Hammond, 5:30 p.m.

McMain vs. Bonnabel, 5:30 pm at Muss Bertolino Stadium

Pine at Franklinton, 5:30 p.m.

Young Audience Charter School vs. Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 PM at Hoss Memstas Stadium

bogalusa vs. Landry, 6:00 PM at Behrman Stadium

Thibodaux in South Terrebonne, 6 pm

Lusher Charter at Fisher, 6pm

Helen Cox at South Plaquemines, 6:30pm

Lakeside at Breaux Bridge, 6:30 PM

Freedom at ED White Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ville Platte in Patterson, 7 p.m. Saturday

McDonogh 35 at Washington-Marion, 4 p.m. NOTE: Coaches in the New Orleans area: If your school is not listed above or the information has changed, please contact Ken Trahan with updated information.

