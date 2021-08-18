Sports
Over 100 Gopher Hockey Alumni Hold Their First Post-COVID Gathering
Now approaching his fourth season as their head coach, Bob Motzko and his staff felt like they’d been apart for too long. Together they are working on a more active and involved alumni group for the hockey programme. Last season’s opening of a dedicated alumni space at their home track is a start, although the pandemic held no gatherings there last season.
On a hot, breezy Tuesday morning, more than 100 Gophers alumni spanning several generations gathered at the Legends Club south of the Twin Cities for a round of golf and socializing, working to strengthen some of those ties to the restore program.
We haven’t done this for a few years obviously with COVID and prior to COVID we hadn’t done it for a few years so to bring the guys together with my class here it’s always nice to see them and some other guys too said Jordan Leopold, who won the Hobey Baker Award for Defense in 2002 and helped the Gophers to an NCAA title 24 hours later. It’s been 20 years for us and we were kind of at the old end of that. Seeing the younger guys come is key. You want to get the younger guys involved because that’s what keeps this thing going.
Along with recent NHL retirees such as Thomas Vanek, who makes his home in the Twin Cities, several current Gophers in the NHL such as Jake Bischoff, Nick Bjugstad, Travis Boyd, Hudson Fasching, Erik Haula, Seth Helgeson, Justin Holl, Vinni Lettieri, Ryan Lindgren, Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Rau, Mike Reilly and Nate Schmidt played golf in Tuesday’s event.
Much has been done about changing sports tastes and whether Gophers hockey can return to its former level of popularity among the Twin Cities fan base. When the 3M Arena in Mariucci opened in 1993, opening the doors was all it took to sell all 10,000 available seats on any given night. That’s not the case anymore, just about everywhere in college hockey. Therefore, according to most, it can only help to involve more fans and more alumni in the program.
I think it’s crucial, especially in a college setting, said Gophers assistant coach Garrett Raboin, who did a lot of the legwork in organizing Tuesday’s meeting. Those people who have played before, mainly to sell that message to our team, how important it is and what they mean to us and for them to come back. It’s incredible to keep them engaged.
The gathering involved Gophers from the Herb Brooks era and beyond, with 1970s luminaries such as Bill Butters and Rob McClanahan playing alongside players like Sam Rossini, who was on the ice in March to claim the Gophers 2021 Big Ten tournament title trophy. to hoist, which was shown .
With the Gophers returning much of that team’s core, and some notable additions to the offense, excitement is growing for a potential return to the Frozen Four in 2022.
They had a great team last year. It was a real shame that no one could go to the games because of how good they were, said Eric Schierhorn, a two-time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year who retired in 2020 after one season of pro hockey in Europe. The ‘D’ is elite, the keeper is elite and that is a good recipe to win many matches.
As Schmidt noted, this was just the first of several Gopher hockey alumni gatherings scheduled for the coming year. Next up is a tailgate party ahead of an upcoming Gopher football game where they’re hoping for an even bigger turnout.
